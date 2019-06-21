Germany: Aachen hosts 'Fridays for Future' climate rally

Thousands of students have gathered in the German city to urge immediate action against climate change. Activists are also planning to block one of Germany's largest open coal mines nearby.
Around 20,000 protesters from 15 countries are gathering in the western German city of Aachen for "Fridays for Future," a student-strike movement calling for bold action to combat climate change.
Luisa Neubauer, an environmental activist, said the students "are not giving up, we stand for cross-border climate protection."
For the past year, students in Europe and across the globe have joined in weekly strikes in a bid to pressure governments into taking major steps to curb CO2 emissions and halt climate change.
Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish activist, triggered the movement by protesting outside Sweden's parliament to demand immediate action.
Combat climate change
The protest is close to one of Germany's largest lignite mines. Thousands of climate activists are preparing to block access to the vast open coal mine over the weekend.
The site has witnessed largescale protests in recent years after owner RWE planned to destroy the nearby Hambach Forest in order to expand the mine.
Activists accuse Germany of not doing enough to battle climate change, demanding that Berlin start winding down coal consumption and implementing progressive policies to become CO2 neutral in the near future.
