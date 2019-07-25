Germany: A survival guide for winter

Germany has much to offer in winter: Its beautiful Christmas markets, winter sports and lovely snowy landscapes attract many visitors from around the world each year.

But the season also has its downsides for many.

One to 3% of people in Germany suffer from seasonal affective disorder (SAD), according to Dr. Iris Hauth, president of the German Society for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Psychosomatics and Neurology.

Also simply known as winter depression, SAD is characterized by a recurrent pattern in which depressive or negative mood episodes begin in fall, worsen in winter and improve in spring.

Women more prone

The nature and severity of SAD varies from person to person, with some reporting mild irritation and others reporting decreases in quality of life.

"Those affected feel in a depressed mood, suffer from a lack of interests and sometimes have difficulties concentrating," Hauth told the German newspaper Berliner Morgenpost.

Young people are hit the hardest and women are four times more likely than men to suffer from SAD.

According to the US National Institute of Mental Health, people with a history of depression or living at a great distance from the equator face higher risks.

Let there be light

A leading cause of SAD is a lack of sunlight, something that is par for the course in Germany: Last winter, it had a mean of just two hours and twenty minutes of sunshine per day.

And that lack of sun can be hard for people to take, especially those who come from warmer and more sunlit climes.

"In Brazil, we don't know what winter is … I myself feel darker in winter in Germany," said 46-year-old Shenia. She had made the move from Sao Paulo to the town of Bonn and has since struggled to fight off the winter blues.

Low exposure to light results in a higher production of the sleep hormone melatonin, which controls the body's day-night rhythm. During melatonin production, the body converts serotonin, affecting the person's mood. Studies have suggested that the more time spent awake during the melatonin phase, as is the case in winter, the higher the risk of SAD and depression.

Britain's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence recommends that SAD should be treated in the same way as other types of depression and to consult a doctor when having trouble coping with SAD symptoms. Treatments such as cognitive behavioral therapy or medication such as antidepressants are also believed to relieve symptoms. Light therapy, although the extent of its effectiveness is not yet proven, is also a popular treatment.

But German locals have other ideas on how to beat the winter blues, some of which may be a lot more fun and affordable.

Wear the right clothes, and go outside

DW interviewed people living in various cities across Germany, asking them how they coped with the winter blues and what advice they would share.

Most interviewees reported feeling less gloomy after spending time outdoors or engaging in physical activities such as taking a walk or playing a sport. This comes as no surprise, as exercise has been proven to reduce melatonin levels.

True to the German reputation for practicality, many also advised wearing "suitable clothes" to keep warm and cozy during the cold winter months, adding that the extra layers can help encourage stepping outside and breathing some fresh air. As some might say, there is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes.

'A sad kind of beauty'

Andre, 27, is a Berliner and believes in the unique beauty of Germany's winters. "It's a sad kind of beauty … when there is snow, it's absolutely beautiful." His advice is to take a stroll through the country's many forests and not to be hard on yourself for having winter blues. His personal favorite is "walking on frozen lakes and cracking the thin ice on top of puddles" to stave off gloom.

The importance of connecting with others was another recurring theme among the respondents. Jan, a 19-year-old law student from Berlin studying in Bonn, talked of "soziale Kälte" (literally: social coldness), a German phrase using the concept of low temperatures to describe social indifference. He said while people might be more inclined to showthis tendency during winter, he encouraged people to reach out to others regardless.

Jan suggests volunteering to help homeless people. He believes that helping others adds purpose in life and is "a sense of warmness" in itself — all important elements to combating his blues.

10 things Germans do between fall and winter Parading with paper lanterns in November Every year around November 11, German families with young children celebrate St. Martin's Day by singing songs and parading outside with paper lanterns that they've prepared in school or pre-school. The holiday is named after St. Martin of Tours, who is said to have shared his cloak with a beggar during a storm. A St. Martin figure on a horse often accompanies the parades.

10 things Germans do between fall and winter Celebrating the opening of Carnival On the same day as St. Martin's — more precisely, on the 11th day of the 11th month at 11:11 a.m. — Germany's three carnival "strongholds" of Cologne, Dusseldorf and Mainz celebrate the opening of "Karneval" by coming together in the city center wearing costumes. The carnival season then officially ends on Ash Wednesday the following year.

10 things Germans do between fall and winter Playing with chestnuts Hidden in prickly shells are smooth brown chestnuts like these. Children collect non-edible ones they find in parks in the fall. They can be turned into necklaces or little animal figures by assembling them with toothpicks. But be careful! If you step on them, it can hurt.

10 things Germans do between fall and winter Mushroom picking This is probably one of the most delicious perks of the fall. With some luck, you can find "Steinpilze," which is a variety of porcini mushroom. "Maronen-Röhrling," known in English as the bay bolete, are even more common. Though some Germans are true mushroom experts, these two varieties are quite easy to recognize, making it easy for everyone to distinguish them from the toxic ones.

10 things Germans do between fall and winter Enjoying the leaves A walk in the woods to admire the colorful autumn leaves is a typical Sunday afternoon activity in Germany. In the city, they pile up on the sidewalk, waiting to be swept away by city employees. As tempting as it might be for children to run through them, they quickly need to learn that they often hide other piles — of dog poop.

10 things Germans do between fall and winter Going to the spa Although many thermal baths are open all year, it is definitely satisfying to experience the contrasts in temperatures when it gets cold outside by heading to a "Therme." Germans take their spa culture very seriously. Many foreigners are initially surprised to discover that being naked is a requirement in some areas of a spa — so it's important to bring a towel to sit on the sauna benches.

10 things Germans do between fall and winter Getting the wool clothes out Many German parents prefer to cover their babies with organic wool from head to toe; many respectable adults also wear merino wool long johns. The clothes are quite expensive, but these natural, ecological and sustainable products are considered worth the investment. However, without a disciplined storage ritual over the summer, woolens can also disappear surprisingly quickly — munched by moths.

10 things Germans do between fall and winter Turning up the heat As it gets cold, Germans heat their homes. Although most apartments are heated with gas, there are still older houses that need to be heated with coal. That used to be a lot more frequent 10 years ago - now the smell of coal in the air automatically brings a feeling of nostalgia. Winter is coming, just like in the good old days.

10 things Germans do between fall and winter Opening up the windows while heating "Stoßlüften" is a concept that's so German, it doesn't have a direct translation in English. It refers to the fact that people open the windows completely for a few minutes to air out the apartment, even when it's very cold and the heaters are on. It is considered a way to avoid mold in humid houses. Some overdo it, turning those "few minutes" into several hours.

10 things Germans do between fall and winter Stocking up on Advent calendars Although these special calendars are used to count the last 24 days before Christmas, for unknown reasons, German supermarkets put loads of them on sale in October. It can only be assumed that quite a few people cheat and eat them whenever — or stock up on them in case some catastrophe would prevent them from buying them a few days before Advent actually starts. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



The importance of coziness

Bernadett, 67, and Franz, 66, live in the western city of Münster. Both experience gloominess and mild irritation, especially in December when the "winter doesn't seem to stop." But every year they pull through. "Create a nice atmosphere inside the home," they advised. "Make it nice and cozy" and more importantly, "drink hot tea or red wine, in moderation."

Twenty-seven-year-old Louisa echoed her parents. "Make yourself comfortable inside … turn on a warm light, read a book, listen to music and try to enjoy that." She added that "vitamin D pills and nice homemade woolen socks" also help ward off winter depression.

Missing the sun

Those who have made the leap to Germany from other countries say taking advantage of the unique German landscape in the winter is a great way to appreciate the season.

After Christmas markets come to an end, many recommended finding activities or places to visit that are available in Germany but not in their home country. They said ice-skating, snowball fights, learning to ski, taking a trip to the local spa or sauna and strolling through woodlands or the abundant weekend food markets were an effective way of reducing SAD symptoms.

"Invite friends to have some "Glühwein" (mulled wine) … try cooking all the German dishes … see how Germany looks lin white snow," advised 29-year-old Varun from India.

Gabriela Rangel went from long sunny days in Mexico to dreading long winters in Freiburg in southwest Germany. While she said that Germany's winter season is likely to put her off from settling down long-term in the country, she said running and going outdoors help combat her gloominess.

While she still dreams about returning to Mexico's endless sunshine, she had some words of wisdom to share with fellow new arrivals in Germany. "It's normal to feel blue. Accept it and work towards feeling better, don't just stay indoors."

If you are suffering from emotional strain or distress, seek professional help. You can find information on where to find help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: www.befrienders.org

10 soups to warm up a cold, damp season Pumpkin soup While not indigenous to Germany, pumpkin soup is practically on every menu in German restaurants in the fall. Healthy and wholesome, it's also filling; plus, its bright orange color is a great booster to survive long stretches of gray skies.

10 soups to warm up a cold, damp season Flädle soup "Flädle" soup can primarily be found in southern Germany, particularly in Bavaria. Influenced by Tyrolean cuisine of neighboring Austria, it is a simple soup made of broth and strips of pancakes, so it's a good way of using breakfast left-overs! For flavoring, add chives, leeks, laurel leaves, parsley, salt and pepper, of course, any other spices you fancy.

10 soups to warm up a cold, damp season Bavarian Griessknödel soup Staying in Bavaria, Bavarian Griessknödel or Griessnockerl soup will warm you up. Much like the Flädle soup, it has a vegetable or meat broth base, often combined with milk, eggs, butter and nutmeg, bits of carrots and chives or onions. Other variants see the dumplings served in a spinach or fish soup. Since it's a "cozy," filling soup, it's often given to people or kids who are sick with the flu.

10 soups to warm up a cold, damp season Bavarian beer soup What would Bavaria be without beer? The region even lets its most famous beverage flow into a soup. You braise a diced onion in butter, lightly toast bread crumbs and combine with the base, then deglaze with meat broth, simmer, add beer, salt and pepper, simmer again, then serve topped with chives or slices of onion. Yum!

10 soups to warm up a cold, damp season Pea soup Moving to the North, to the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, you'll find a regional classic: pea soup! While the color may turn some people off, it's a great way to warm up in a chilly season. It's also standard fare during Carnival festivities in February/March — usually made with bits of sausage and served with a bread roll, it's served at outdoor stands throughout celebrating cities.

10 soups to warm up a cold, damp season North German fish soup According to the German Soup Institute, the northern German city of Hamburg is something of a "soup capital." Since it's also Germany's largest port, it's no wonder that fish soup is top on the region's list. Of course, "fish" is a loose term, so the soup could include everything from shrimp and mussels, to tilapia and ocean perch. The area is also known for its eel, oxtail and plum/cherry soups.

10 soups to warm up a cold, damp season Potato soup Moving to the East, Berlin boasts potato soup on numerous menus, only here, it's more of a stew. It's also become a classic the world over. Berlin and the neighboring region of Brandenburg also serve up barley soup, smoked meat soup with syrup and plums, as well as crawfish soup with asparagus tips.

10 soups to warm up a cold, damp season Goulash soup While originally Hungarian and known to many as "beef goulash" – a meat sauce dish served with noodles or potatoes – in Germany, you'll also find this classic turned into a soup on nearly every menu across the country during the colder months.

10 soups to warm up a cold, damp season Wild garlic soup Some may shudder at the notion of wild garlic soup, but it's infinitely delicious. Its fresh and fragrant leaves and flowers, and not its bulbs, give the soup its flavor. And, its earthy green color makes you feel you're injecting your body with something healthy. And you are! Studies suggest that garlic may help protect against certain forms of cancer.

10 soups to warm up a cold, damp season Asparagus cream soup Germans will always find a way to integrate asparagus into their diet. Though late spring gives birth to aromatic white asparagus straight from the field (it's sold at street-side stands), some people are known to crack open a jarred variant to make the cream soup in the fall since they just can't wait for the fresh season. A bit of baguette is the right accompaniment to its delicate flavor. Author: Louisa Schaefer



