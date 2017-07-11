Germany: 9 police officers probed over far-right chat groups

Nine German police officers are under suspicion of participating in right-wing extremist chat groups after early morning apartment raids were carried out on Tuesday in western Germany.

The searches were conducted simultaneously in the cities of Essen, Mülheim an der Ruhr and Velbert at 6 a.m local time (5 a.m. GMT). A total of 17 objects, including cell phones and other electronics, were seized.

The Duisburg public prosecutor's office is investigating the officers over their online conduct and they have also been suspended from duty.

The development comes just over two months after 29 officers in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) were suspended on suspicion of exchanging far-right propaganda online.

jsi/rt (dpa, AFP)