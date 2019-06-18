Germany: 8-year-old takes car for high-speed autobahn joyride

An 8-year-old boy went for a 140 km/h (87 mph) joyride on a German autobahn in the early hours of Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

Authorities were alerted by the child's mother at about 12:25 a.m. local time, before she found her son, unscathed, in a lay-by, an hour later. He had put the hazard lights on and placed a warning triangle behind the parked vehicle.

Read more: 17 tons of cocoa destroyed on German highway

When police arrived on the scene the tearful boy said: "I just wanted to drive a little."

German police wrote on Facebook: "I just wanted to drive a little bit,' an 8-year-old said to our colleagues."

The child was found on the A44 heading in the direction of Dortmund having driven off in an automatic Volkswagen Golf from the family home in the western town of Soest, Germany's dpa news agency reported.

He abandoned his journey eight kilometers in as he began to feel unwell, despite having experience of bumper cars and go-karts.

No one was injured by the boy's trip and no damage to the family's or other vehicles or property was reported.

How to navigate the German autobahn The sky's the limit The only European country without a general speed limit on most parts of its highways, Germany nonetheless has an excellent network of motorways. They are generally well-maintained, inviting you to explore them. The minimum age for obtaining a driver's license used with a legal guardian present in Germany is 17. An unrestricted car driver's license can be granted at age 18.

How to navigate the German autobahn Bracing yourself According to statistics by ADAC, Germany's national automobile association, traffic jams increased by around 15 percent in 2016 as compared to the previous year. That's a lot for a relatively small country. The increase resulted from both more cars on the highway, and more construction sites. So brace yourself for more time and stress in the car, especially around big cities.

How to navigate the German autobahn Tailgaters Even when you think you're soaring down the autobahn, you may get the distinct impression it's still not fast enough. Some German drivers may drive right up behind you and try to "push" you over. They may even flash their headlights to rattle your nerves. You aren't supposed to block the "fast" lane — the aim being to only use it for passing. But don't let pushy drivers bully you!

How to navigate the German autobahn Smile for the camera! Watch out for speed cameras! They are used widely in Germany, from the autobahn to inner city areas. These box-shaped devices are installed next to the road, and will often catch you unawares. Should you be driving over the speed limit, a ticket will be sent to your house, complete with a picture of you at the wheel and the license plate confirming your offense.

How to navigate the German autobahn Cell phones a no-no Holding a cell phone in your hand while driving is an absolute no-no. If caught, you could be fined 100 euros ($124) and get a one-point penalty against your driver's license. Penalties spike up if you cause an accident, and you may have your license revoked. Fines were raised in 2017. Investing in a hands-free car kit is smarter. Penalties also apply to bicyclists using their cell phones.

How to navigate the German autobahn Make way for help The same thing goes for not making way for emergency vehicles. Once traffic jams up, you are required to create a lane for ambulances and police, even before you see the flashing lights behind you. If not, you could be fined at least 200 euros (around $250) and get points on your license. The emergency lane is always between the far left and the rest of the lanes.

How to navigate the German autobahn Be on the alert You are also required to set up a warning signal should you break down or have an accident. This means placing an orange metal triangle on the road, donning a fluorescent jacket, both of which you must have in your car. You must also have a first-aid kit stored in your vehicle.

How to navigate the German autobahn Driving under the influence In Germany, there's zero tolerance for beginners, as well as for professional drivers. There's a 0.05 percent blood alcohol content (BAC) limit to driving under the influence. Bicyclists may not exceed 0.16 percent. Penalties start at a €500 ($623) fine, points off your license and even a one-month license suspension. Best bet: don't drink and drive!

How to navigate the German autobahn Snow tires Snow tires are required once streets become slick with slush, ice or snow. In Germany, the rule of thumb is that this can occur anytime between October and Easter. Should you not have snow tires installed on your car and still drive on slippery streets, you could be fined and have points taken off your license. Without proper snow tires, your insurance may also not cover an accident.

How to navigate the German autobahn A relaxed approach To navigate both the German autobahn and city streets, the best approach is a zen one: take your time and don't let yourself get frazzled. Besides, with an expansive train and public transportation system in the country, you might not even want to hop into your car, but board a train and put up your feet! Author: Louisa Schaefer



Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.