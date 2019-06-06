 Germany: 670 kilograms of heroin seized at Polish border | News | DW | 18.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: 670 kilograms of heroin seized at Polish border

German authorities have seized a record amount of smuggled heroin at the German-Polish border. The drugs were said to be worth upwards of €50 million on the street.

670 kilograms of heroin disguised as Turkish sweets (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

German authorities confiscated 670 kilograms (1,477 pounds) in a truck coming from Poland into Germany, a customs investigation officer said in Berlin on Tuesday.

The drugs were discovered on the night of May 31 to June 1 in Frankfurt (Oder), a city directly on the German-Polish border, in a truck originating from Kyrgyzstan, the city's public prosecutors office said. The heroin was disguised as Turkish sweets, with 532 packages containing 1.3 kilograms each.

Read more: Ukrainian police seize 600 kilograms of heroin

Authorities said the drugs probably came from the Afghanistan region and were destined for Belgium. It is the largest amount of heroin ever discovered in Germany, with an estimated street value of €40-50 million ($45-56 million).

"This pickup stands out from everything. We have not yet been able to find anything comparable," said the head of the customs investigation.

Tip from the Netherlands

The 63-year-old Turkish driver of the vehicle, which had a Georgian license plate, has been taken into custody on suspicion of importing large quantities of drugs, authorities said. According to investigators, the driver said he had no knowledge of the drugs.

German authorities received a tip from Dutch investigators about a Dutch-Turkish gang, after which the truck was specifically searched.

In 2014, investigators in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia discovered 330 kilograms of heroin. Large quantities of cocaine from South America are often found in Europe hidden in shipping containers.

Watch video 01:47

Afghan opium farmers ready for bumper crop

dv/se (AFP, dpa)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

European Drug Report 2019 directly contrasts US drug crisis, tells a story of relative calm

Around 8,200 people died of an overdose in Europe in 2018, according to the European Drug Report. That's almost 10 times less than the number of overdose deaths in the United States. (06.06.2019)  

Ukrainian police seize 600 kilograms of heroin

Police have discovered 600 kilograms of heroin in the Kyiv region, including a stash expertly hidden in a luxury car, according to Ukrainian police chief Sergiy Knyazev. "I have never seen so much," he wrote on Facebook. (01.04.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Afghan opium farmers ready for bumper crop  

Related content

Großbritannien Drogenszene London

European Drug Report 2019 directly contrasts US drug crisis, tells a story of relative calm 06.06.2019

Around 8,200 people died of an overdose in Europe in 2018, according to the European Drug Report. That's almost 10 times less than the number of overdose deaths in the United States.

Australien, Melbourne: Die Behörden machen bisher größten Onshore-Eis Fund

Australia police make record meth drug bust 07.06.2019

Authorities in Melbourne have seized their biggest ever onshore haul of methamphetamine, the drug commonly known as ice. The drugs were stashed in stereo speakers that had originated in Thailand.

Hauptzollamt Frankfurt Beschlagnahme

German customs seizes illegal US firearm accessories 07.06.2019

German customs officers have stopped a shipment of illegal weapons accessories from the US to Austria. German law forbids equipment designed to make firearms more accurate and thus more dangerous.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  