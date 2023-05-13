  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey elections
Eurovision Song Contest
A deserted railway station in Germany
The rail strike announced by the trade union EVG is going to severely impact traffic on Monday and Tuesday next weekImage: Jochen Eckel/IMAGO
PoliticsGermany

Germany: 50-hour rail strike called off — reports

50 minutes ago

The EVG union and Deutsche Bahn have said that they've reached an agreement ahead of a planned 50-hour strike.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RIeO

The 50-hour strike that had been called to start on Sunday evening across Germany's rail network has been averted after the union and rail operator Deutsche Bahn came to a compromise, German media reported on Saturday.

Public broadcaster HR reported that a labor court in Frankfurt am Main had put forward a settlement proposal that both the union and Deutsche Bahn agreed to.

The planned industrial which was announced by Germany's rail and transport workers' trade union, the EVG, had been expected to severely impact train traffic on Monday and Tuesday next week.

Deutsche Bahn had said it would cancel all long-distance trains and most regional services during the strike.

Germany's national rail operator Deutsche Bahn had earlier in the day asked for an urgent court order to block the strike. The rail operator had said legal action was necessary to stop the strike "in the interest of the customers."

Why did EVG call for a strike?

The EVG has been negotiating new collective agreements with 50 railway companies for 230,000 employees, 180,000 of whom work for German national rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

According to the EVG, the strike would have affected Deutsche Bahn and other transport companies.

The workers' decision to strike had been called "crazy" and "excessive" by Deutsche Bahn's head of personnel Martin Seiler.

"The patience of our members is now really exhausted," EVG wage negotiator Cosima Ingenschay said on Thursday. "We are forced to strike for 50 hours to show how serious the situation is."

Railway workers have carried out several rounds of strikes over the previous months, including actions called by major union Verdi, as soaring inflation drives up the cost of living.

Germany's most scenic railroad line

One in four don't understand the strike

 A survey report published on Saturday showed that one out of four people in Germany has "no understanding at all" about the upcoming 50-hour rail strike.

A total of 1,010 people took part in the polls conducted by the polling company YouGov, for the German press agency, DPA.

Only 19% of the people claimed that they completely understood the industrial action.

While 26% of people admitted that they were "rather sympathetic" to the decision of holding a rail strike in the ongoing collective bargaining dispute, the other 26% of people said that they were "rather unsympathetic" to the action.

Truly revolutionary? Germany's €49 public transport ticket

ab, mf/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Zelenskyy and Italy's President Sergio Mattarella climb a staircase in Rome with a military orchestra in the background

Ukraine updates: Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Rome

Conflicts39 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Dr Hamza Kamal, surgeon at Hasahisa Hospital, sitting at a desk

Hospitals strained, damaged amid Sudan fighting

Hospitals strained, damaged amid Sudan fighting

Conflicts17 hours ago03:07 min
More from Africa

Asia

People line up for their early vote for Thailand's upcoming general election at a polling station in Bangkok

Thailand election: What you need to know

Thailand election: What you need to know

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Markus Söder (center), Charlotte Knobloch, Pinchas Goldschmidt

Europe's rabbis to move their headquarters to Munich

Europe's rabbis to move their headquarters to Munich

ReligionMay 11, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian band Tvorchi performs on stage in Liverpool

Ukrainian duo hopes to repeat Eurovision win

Ukrainian duo hopes to repeat Eurovision win

MusicMay 12, 202302:39 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian militant Mohammed Dader, who was killed in an Israeli strike

Attacks in Gaza Strip, Israel intensify

Attacks in Gaza Strip, Israel intensify

Conflicts18 hours ago02:14 min
More from Middle East

North America

Protesters hold signs at a vigil after the May 6 shooting in Texas

Can stricter gun laws prevent shootings?

Can stricter gun laws prevent shootings?

PoliticsMay 12, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Police stand in front of a crowd of supporters

Colombia's football fan violence fuels debate

Colombia's football fan violence fuels debate

Soccer7 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage