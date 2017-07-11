Germany: 4 injured in shooting at Heidelberg University

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Police in the southern German city are investigating after several people were injured when a single shooter reportedly opened fire inside a lecture hall.
Police in the southwestern German city of Heidelberg on Monday said they were carrying out a large-scale operation at the city's university after four people were injured in a shooting.
Authorities said a man entered a university lecture hall with a long-barreled gun as a class was running and opened fire.
Police said the shooter, who appeared to have acted alone, was dead. Soon after the incident they said there was no longer any danger to the public.
Germany's DPA news agency reported the shooter was a student. Police are expected to share more information at a press conference later in the evening.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details emerge...
