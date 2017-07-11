Germany: 4 injured in shooting at Heidelberg University

Police in the southwestern German city of Heidelberg on Monday said they were carrying out a large-scale operation at the city's university after four people were injured in a shooting.

Authorities said a man entered a university lecture hall with a long-barreled gun as a class was running and opened fire.

German news agency DPA reported that one woman died of her wounds after being shot in the head, citing security sources.

Police investigate near the scene of Monday's shooting in Heidelberg

Police said the shooter, who appeared to have acted alone, was dead. Soon after the incident they said there was no longer any danger to the public.

Germany's DPA news agency reported the shooter was a student. Police are expected to share more information at a press conference later in the evening.

