Germany: 4 escape criminal pyschiatric facility in Bavaria

Police said that four convicts had escaped from a specialist medical facility in the Bavarian town of Straubing after threatening a member of staff. A search was underway and people were told not to pick up hitchhikers.

Police in Germany's southeastern state of Bavaria warned late on Saturday night that four convicts had escaped a medical facility that handles prisoners with problems like pyschiatric conditions or addiction.

It said they escaped shortly after 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT/UTC).

What else did police say about the escapees?

"According to our current knowledge, four patients of the BKH Lerchenhaid [hospital] are suspected of first threatening an employee of the BKH," police said in a statement .

"After that, the four occupants were able to flee towards Alburg," it said, referring to a district of the Bavarian town of Straubing.

Straubing is a town of around 50,000 people in Lower Bavaria in southern Germany, located on the River Danube not so far from the borders to Austria and the Czech Republic.

Police said all four of the men were 31 or younger. A police helicopter was in operation as part of the search.

Police said the four escaped patients were 31 or under Image: Armin Weigel/dpa/picture alliance

Police tell residents not to pick up hitchhikers

Police warned people not to pick up hitchhikers.

"In terms of estimating a level of danger, no more details are curently available. The police nevertheless ask people not to pick up any hitchhikers or to approach the individuals," police advised.

Instead, anyone who thinks they see the men should notify police or call the 110 emergency number.

"Police are currently in action with a large contingent in the wider area around Straubing," the statement said, adding that they would provide extra information, such as descriptions of the suspects, as soon as it was possible.

This is a developing story that we will update as soon as possible.

msh/sdi (dpa, Polizeipräsidium Niederbayern)