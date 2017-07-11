Germany: 3 people killed in Würzburg knife attack

A total of 3 people were killed in a knife attack in the city of Würzburg in Bavaria, around 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) east of Frankfurt, police said on Friday. Several more people were injured. Lower Franconia Police announced that they had detained the suspected attacker.

"There is no indication of a second suspect. There is no danger to the population," the police tweeted.

How events unfolded

The incident took place on Barbarossaplatz, a square in the city center

Local media reported that a man attacked passers-by

Police were alerted around 5 p.m. (15:00 UTC), said German public broadcaster Bayerische Rundfunk

The attacker was subdued after being shot once by police. The wound was not life threatening

A motive behind the attack was not clear

What we know about the suspected attacker

The suspected perpetrator is a 24-year old Somalian man who lives in Würzburg, police said on Twitter

The suspect was receiving psychiatric care, Joachim Herrman, Bavaria's interior minister said

The knife attack took place in the city of Würzburg in the southern state of Bavaria

'Respect the victims' by not sharing videos, urge police

Police urged people to refrain from speculation and not to share videos of the incident on social media after footage emerged, appearing to show the attack.

The area around the attack has been sealed off

One video showed pedestrians surrounding the suspected attacker and holding him at bay with chairs and sticks.

"Respect the privacy of the victims," the Lower Franconia police force tweeted, adding that more information will follow.

Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder described the incident as terrible and shocking on Twitter. He added: "We mourn with the victims and their families. We share fear and hope with the injured."

He also thanked the police for their quick intervention.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

Watch video 02:24 Several killed in Würzburg knife attack - Simong Young reports

kmm/wmr (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)