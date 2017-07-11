Germany: 3 injured in mail bomb blast at Lidl HQ

A letter or parcel bomb exploded in an administrative building in the German town of Neckarsulm, north of Stuttgart. Three people were hurt; police are looking into a possible link with a similar case nearby this week.
A total of three people were injured in an explosion in a office building belonging to German discount supermarket chain Lidl in Neckarsulm, a town in southwest Germany, on Wednesday.
The explosion was caused by a bomb in either a letter or a small parcel, a spokesman for the local police force in nearby Heilbronn told DW.
Around 100 people were cleared as police evacuated the building following the explosion.
Rescue workers were at the scene, along with members of state's investigative police force for more serious crimes.
"We are deeply shaken by the incident and wish a full and speedy recovery to our colleagues," read a company statement.
The police spokesman said officers were now searching for the perpetrator or perpetrators.
On Tuesday, there was an explosion at the drinks production plant ADM Wild in Eppelheim, bordering the city of Heidelberg.
Tuesday's explosion is believed to have been caused by a parcel bomb.
Eppelheim is 68 kilometers (42 miles) west of Neckarsulm. They are both in the German state of Baden-Württemberg.