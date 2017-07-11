Germany: 3 injured in mail bomb blast at Lidl HQ

A total of three people were injured in an explosion in a office building belonging to German discount supermarket chain Lidl in Neckarsulm, a town in southwest Germany, on Wednesday.

The explosion was caused by a bomb in either a letter or a small parcel, a spokesman for the local police force in nearby Heilbronn told DW.

Around 100 people were cleared as police evacuated the building following the explosion.

Rescue workers were at the scene, along with members of state's investigative police force for more serious crimes.

What we know so far:

The explosion took place at an administrative building on Rötelstraße in Neckarsulm.

Police said two people suffered minor injuries. Another person was more badly hurt.

A sniffer dog has been deployed to search through the administrative building.

A rescue helicopter was also deployed.

Local media reported the explosion had taken place at a Lidl administrative building. The police would not comment on this.

Police evacuated around 100 people from the facility, following an explosion

Lidl 'shaken' by incident

"We are deeply shaken by the incident and wish a full and speedy recovery to our colleagues," read a company statement.

What happens next?

The police spokesman said officers were now searching for the perpetrator or perpetrators.

Second explosion in a row

On Tuesday, there was an explosion at the drinks production plant ADM Wild in Eppelheim, bordering the city of Heidelberg.

Tuesday's explosion is believed to have been caused by a parcel bomb.

Eppelheim is 68 kilometers (42 miles) west of Neckarsulm. They are both in the German state of Baden-Württemberg.

