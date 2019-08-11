Germany: 20.8 million people with immigrant background

Nearly one quarter of Germany's population of 82 million has an immigrant background, according to statistics released Wednesday.

Germany's statistical agency Destatis said 20.8 million people in 2018 had a so-called "migrant background," defined as a person who is a migrant or has at least one parent not born as a German citizen. That's an increase of half a million people, or 2.5%, from 2017.

In 2018, 52% of those with a migration background were German citizens while 48% had a foreign passport. Of the 10.9 million with German citizenship, about half received it at birth.

The top reasons for immigration were for family (48%), employment (19%)and education (5%) The vast majority of those who came for family or employment reasons were from European countries.

Only 15% of migrants, half of whom are the Middle East, came as refugees seeking asylum.

