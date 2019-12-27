Germany: 2019 third-warmest year on record

Germany experienced its third-warmest year since record keeping began in 1881, according Germany's weather agency.

The German Weather Service (DWD) said the 2010s were also the country's warmest decade since it began keeping records.

"Climate change is taking over," said DWD spokesman Andreas Friedrich. "This is no coincidence," he added. "It is a truly dramatic increase."

Eleven months of 2019 experienced above-average temperatures, including July, when a heat wave led to temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of Germany.

Nine of the ten warmest years in German history have taken place since 2010. The average temperature of 2019 was 10.2 degrees Celsius (50.4 degrees Fahrenheit), a full 2 degrees Celsius warmer than the average temperature between 1961 and 1990.

The first- and second-warmest years in Germany were 2018 and 2014, respectively.

Worse to come

The German statistics mirror international weather offices, which place 2019 as globally either the second- or third-warmest year since records began. The mounting global temperatures are most notable in the summer, Friedrich explained.

"Summer heat waves are the deadliest danger our weather has to offer," Friedrich said, dismissing extreme winter weather as being of less concern. "It won't get too cold very often any more."

Lack of rain was a problem for many German farmers in summer 2019. There were also more hours of sunshine across Germany.

Friedrich also warned of more extreme weather events in the years to come. Very dry heat waves will become commonplace within the next decade, he said.

The DWD collates data from more than 2,000 weather stations across Germany.

2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns January: Germany sets coal end date After lengthy talks, a government-appointed commission announces Germany plans to stop producing energy from coal-fired plants by 2038. Climate campaigners say it's too little, too late. Germany currently generates nearly 40% of its electricity from coal and has failed to meet targets set under the 2015 Paris climate agreement. The anticipated phaseout cost: €40 billion ($44 billion).

2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns February: On thin ice After a five-year study, scientists warn two-thirds of glaciers in the Hindu-Kush-Himalayan region could melt by 2100 if global carbon emissions are not cut. Meltwater from the area, home to Mount Everest, feeds into 10 of the world's most important river systems. Water shortages would cripple food and energy production in eight countries, directly or indirectly affecting nearly 2 billion people.

2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns March: Cyclone Idai batters Africa "One of the deadliest storms on record in the Southern Hemisphere" — according to the UN — hits low-lying Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, killing nearly 1,000 people and causing widespread damage. Vast swaths of farmland are flooded, bringing disease and food shortages. Six weeks later, another cyclone strikes. Some 62 million people were affected by extreme weather in 2018, says the WMO.

2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns April: Disorder and disruption Extinction Rebellion causes more than a week of travel chaos in London with disruptive, colorful protests across the British capital. In the UK and around the world, the activist group's rallies make headlines throughout the year as they promote radical political, economic and social change to avert the worst effects of global warming. Critics call their plans to abandon fossil fuels unrealistic.

2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns May: Green revolution sweeps Europe At the EU elections, voter turnout is up — and populist and environmentalist parties make big gains. European Green parties win 74 seats in the 751-member European Parliament. The German Greens take more than 20% of the vote, their best-ever results. Frans Timmermans is chosen as the European Commission's new climate chief, with the bloc aiming to cut carbon emissions by at least 55% by 2030.

2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns June: Climate protests target coal Thousands of protesters descend on Garzweiler, one of Germany's biggest open-pit coal mines near Cologne, protesting plans to expand at the expense of nearby old-growth forest. Meanwhile, an estimated 40,000 people from across Europe march through Aachen to campaign for more climate action. Over the Channel, the UK parliament becomes the first in the world to declare a symbolic climate emergency.

2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns July: It's getting hot Much of Europe suffers through an intense heat wave, with temperatures breaking 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) across the continent — smashing records set just weeks earlier. People are advised to limit time spent outdoors, while travelers face delays due to speed restrictions on superheated railway tracks. Climate monitoring agencies report July as the hottest month on record.

2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns August: Amazon on fire The number of forest fires in the Amazon surges to its highest point since 2010, and thousands of firefighters are deployed to put out the blaze. President Jair Bolsonaro blasts a global outcry that not enough is being done to protect the world's largest tropical rainforest, insisting on Brazil's sovereign right. Previously, he blamed rainforest protections for hindering economic development.

2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns September: Thunberg vs. Trump Teen activist Greta Thunberg, who inspired Fridays for Future protests worldwide, blasts world leaders at the United Nations for "failing to act" on the climate crisis. "Change is coming, whether you like it or not." As millions of young people join marches around the world, leaders from more than 70 countries commit to carbon neutrality by 2050 — but not China, Russia, India, Japan or China.

2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns October: Climate in court Local groups, cities and young people around the world increasingly take their climate concerns to court in 2019. Just this month: a group of 15 youths (above) sues the Canadian government for violating their fundamental rights with policies that fail to curb CO2 emissions. Over in Germany, a court rejects a lawsuit by three farming families against Berlin's failed climate mitigation efforts.

2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns November: Rising waters Venice is hit by exceptional floods, with water levels topping 1.5 meters (nearly 5 feet) three times in one week — the worst flooding since records began in 1872. Famed monuments and museums, including St. Mark's Basilica and the crypt, are inundated. Undeterred tourists, however, continue to snap selfies. Meanwhile, Oxford English Dictionary names "climate emergency" its word of the year.

2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns December: 'Our war against nature must stop' As world leaders meet in Madrid for the COP25 climate conference, the head of the UN says the world is rapidly approaching the "point of no return." An EU report says the environmental situation has worsened, with the bloc likely to miss 2030 carbon reduction targets. Reacting to climate concerns, the European Parliament declares a "climate emergency" and the EU Commission lays out its Green Deal. Author: Martin Kuebler



ed/ (dpa, AFP)