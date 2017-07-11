Germany: 2 killed in shooting near Kiel

A man and a woman were shot dead in the town of Dänischenhagen on Thursday, police in the nearby city of Kiel said in a press release.

Police said they received a call reporting gun shots at around 10 a.m. Two dead bodies and shell casings were then found in a duplex house. A white SUV is believed to have fled from the scene, police said.

The white SUV possibly belonging to the suspect was later seen in a Kiel neighborhood, approximately 12 kilometers (7 miles) south of Dänischenhagen.

Police sealed off parts of the neighborhood and are currently carrying out a search operation to locate the suspect, a police spokesperson told local media.

Police are carrying out a search in Kiel's 'Brauereiviertel'

According to police, there is currently no indication that the incident could be part of a mass shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

wmr/msh (dpa,AFP)