 Germany: 2 killed in shooting near Kiel | News | DW | 19.05.2021

News

Germany: 2 killed in shooting near Kiel

Police in the northern German city are still looking for a suspect after a man and a women were killed in a house.

Close-up photo of the top of a German police car, sirens on.

Police in Kiel are still searching for a suspect

A man and a woman were shot dead in the town of Dänischenhagen on Thursday, police in the nearby city of Kiel said in a press release.

Police said they received a call reporting gun shots at around 10 a.m. Two dead bodies and shell casings were then found in a duplex house. A white SUV is believed to have fled from the scene, police said. 

The white SUV possibly belonging to the suspect was later seen in a Kiel neighborhood, approximately 12 kilometers (7 miles) south of Dänischenhagen.

Police sealed off the neighborhood and are currently carrying out a search operation to locate the suspect, a police spokesperson told local media.

According to police, there is currently no indication that the incident could be part of a mass shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

wmr/msh (dpa,AFP)

