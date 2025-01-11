Germany: 2 dead in Flixbus crash on autobahn

A Flixbus coach traveling from Germany to Poland flipped on its side carrying 13 passengers and a driver. Four people have been seriously injured.

A bus accident on a snowy motorway in Germany on Saturday left two people dead and another four seriously injured, police said.

The accident occurred on the A11 highway near Prenzlau, located north of Berlin in the eastern German state of Brandenburg.

According to a police statement, the bus "veered off the road due to adverse weather conditions and then overturned."

The two people killed were a 29-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man. At least seven people are reported to have suffered light injuries.

What do we know about the accident?

The Flixbus coach was traveling from Berlin to the Polish city of Szczecin, a roughly 150-kilometer (93-mile) trip, according to the low-cost bus company.

There were 13 passengers and a driver on board.

"The exact circumstances of the accident are not yet known," Flixbus said in a statement.

