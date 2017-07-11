 Germany: 2 dead after light plane crash near Frankfurt | News | DW | 08.06.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: 2 dead after light plane crash near Frankfurt

A light aircraft crashed into trees not far from Frankfurt. The accident took place near a local airport, highway and railway line, but only caused damage on a more minor road.

Firefighters use a crane to recover the wreckage of the small plane from the side of the road.

Firefighters used a crane to recover the wreckage of the small plane from the side of the road

Two people were killed as a small plane crashed into trees near the town of Gelnhausen in the south-eastern part of the state of Hesse on Tuesday. The victims of the crash were 53 and 67-years-old, police said.

Initial information on the accident suggests the plane was heading to a nearby airport.

A police spokesperson cited by the German dpa news agency said that the aircraft's emergency parachute seemed to not have been triggered. Investigators were able to trigger the system, which causes a small explosion, safely with the plane on the ground.

The aircraft crashed at around 2:30 p.m. (1230 UTC), the local Hessenchau news outlet reported, citing eyewitnesses.

There crash did not affect the nearby A66 highway or railway line. The light aircraft crashed into a tree near a smaller road adjacent to the highway, Hessenschau reported.

The reason for the crash was not immediately clear. Investigations were underway.

Advertisement