Germany: 2 dead after light plane crash near Frankfurt

Two people were killed as a small plane crashed into trees near the town of Gelnhausen in the south-eastern part of the state of Hesse on Tuesday. The victims of the crash were 53 and 67-years-old, police said.

Initial information on the accident suggests the plane was heading to a nearby airport.

A police spokesperson cited by the German dpa news agency said that the aircraft's emergency parachute seemed to not have been triggered. Investigators were able to trigger the system, which causes a small explosion, safely with the plane on the ground.

The aircraft crashed at around 2:30 p.m. (1230 UTC), the local Hessenchau news outlet reported, citing eyewitnesses.

There crash did not affect the nearby A66 highway or railway line. The light aircraft crashed into a tree near a smaller road adjacent to the highway, Hessenschau reported.

The reason for the crash was not immediately clear. Investigations were underway.