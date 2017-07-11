Germany: 1974 World Cup hero Gerd Müller dies, age 75

World Cup-winning German football legend Gerd Müller, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest goalscorers, has died at the age of 75, his former club Bayern Munich said on Sunday.

Müller struck 68 times in 62 internationals for West Germany and is third in the all-time list of World Cup goalscorers, with 14, behind Brazil's Ronaldo (15) and Germany's Miroslav Klose (16).

He won the 1972 European Championships with West Germany and enjoyed 15 trophy-laden years at Bayern.

World Cup triumph

But it is for his role in his national team's 1974 success, for which Müller will be most remembered.

His international career started in 1966 and ended eight years later, in Munich, when, in his last ever match for West Germany, he scored the winning goal against Johan Cruyff's the Netherlands, to seal World Cup glory.

In May this year, Müller relinquished the record number of goals scored in a Bundesliga season, when Robert Lewandowski notched up his 41st of the 2020-21 campaign. With it, the Polish striker surpassed Müller's tally of 40 — a record that had stood for almost half a century.