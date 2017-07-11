Germany: 1974 World Cup hero Gerd Müller dies, age 75

German football legend Gerd Müller, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest goalscorers, has died at the age of 75, his former club Bayern Munich said on Sunday.

Müller scored 68 goals in 62 international matches for West Germany and is third in the all-time list of World Cup goals, with 14, behind Brazil's Ronaldo (15) and Germany's Miroslav Klose (16).

But it is his role in West Germany's 1974 success for which Müller will be most remembered.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.