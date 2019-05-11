 Germany: 1,000-year-old sarcophagus opened in Mainz | News | DW | 04.06.2019

News

Germany: 1,000-year-old sarcophagus opened in Mainz

The major archaeological find left researchers and German church officials feeling "like Indiana Jones." But with the rush of fresh air threatening to alter the remains, the clock is ticking to identify the body inside.

Researchers examine human remains inside a sarcophagus in Mainz, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arnold)

After months of preparations, an international team of researchers were able to open a 1,000-year-old sarcophagus at the St. Johannis (St. John's) church in the German city of Mainz on Tuesday.

Using a pulley system, the team lifted the 700 kilogram (1,540 pound) lid off the grave and took a peek inside at remains that likely haven't been seen in a millennium.

"We all got to feel a little bit like Indiana Jones," Mainz Dean Andreas Klodt said at a press conference.

Researchers found human remains as well as fragments of clothing and shoes inside

Researchers found male human remains, although it is still uncertain who is buried inside.

The body was likely covered in quicklime shortly before the sarcophagus lid was put on in order to speed up the decay of the body — but that also makes identifying the remains difficult.

"Not even teeth could be found," Swiss archaeologist Guido Faccani said.

Who is inside?

Historians and church officials alike hope that the remains in the grave can help solve some of the historic mysteries surrounding the St. Johannis church, which is one of the oldest in the city.

The body is believed to belong to Erkanbald, the Archbishop of Mainz who died in 1021. Should this be true, it would make the St. Johannis church the first cathedral in Mainz, which was once a powerful territory in the former Holy Roman Empire.

Archaeologists, anthropologists and textile experts are taking part

Besides the human remains, researchers also uncovered pieces of fabric and cloth shoes, as well as the remains of what appeared to be a bishop's hat.

The sarcophagus' location in the central nave of the church and the fact that it was pointed towards the altar also indicate the person buried inside was a church official.

"It's still possible that it's him," Faccani said.

The location of the sarcophagus suggests that the body belonged to a high-ranking church figure

The team of archaeologists, anthropologists and textile experts will now examine the remains using carbon dating and DNA samples from tissue and bone samples.

They will need to work quickly, however, as the remains and specimens inside the grave are now exposed to the fresh air for the first time in what is likely 1,000 years and could change due to the oxygen exposure.

The sarcophagus will be open to the public over the weekend and is due to be closed again in the coming weeks.

  • The Nebra sky disc (Landesamt für Denkmalpflege und Archäologie Sachsen-Anhalt/J. Lipták)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    A 'forged' sky

    The Nebra sky disc is a sensational archaeological find: It features the world's oldest known depiction of a cosmic phenomenon. It was found by treasure-hunters with a metal detector in Saxony in 1999. Estimated to be 3,600 years old, the bronze disk with gold symbols reveals an impressive understanding of astronomical phenomena combined with the religious beliefs of its time.

  • The Venus of Hohle Fels (Urgeschichtliches Museum Blaubeuren/J. Wiedmann)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    The most ancient depiction of a human being

    The Venus of Hohle Fels was discovered in 2008 in a cave in southwestern Germany. The nearly six-centimeter ivory figurine is believed to have been worn as an amulet. It is dated to between 35,000 and 40,000 years ago, making it the oldest known depiction of a human being in prehistoric art.

  • Ancient golden hat (Museum für Vor- und Frühgeschichte Berlin/C. Plamp)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    A mighty hat

    The exhibition at Berlin's Gropius Bau museum shows three of the world's four known Golden Hats from the Bronze Age (1000 BC). They served as a symbol for deities and priests in a sun cult that was practiced in Central Europe during that period. Made of thin gold leaf, the hats are presumed to have covered a similarly-shaped headdress made of organic material.

  • Ancient lamps (Römisch-Germanisches Museum der Stadt Köln; Foto: Axel Thünker, DGPh)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    The treasures of Cologne's wharf area

    Archaeologists uncovered thousands of finds — including these oil lamps from the first century A.D. — in the mud on the site of the former Roman port in Cologne. At the time, the newly established Roman settlement was an important trade center, where one could easily find goods from North Africa, Pompeii or Aquitaine. A 1,900-year-old Roman boat was also discovered in Cologne in 2007.

  • Golden jewelry (Landesamt für Denkmalpflege Stuttgart/Y. Mühleis)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    The secrets of a Celtic princess

    At the end of 2010, a complete early Celtic tomb of a noblewoman was retrieved from the earth near the southern German town of Herbertingen. It contained bronze and gold jewelry that were imported from afar. The find provided further evidence that trade with the rest of Europe was already strong by the sixth century BC.

  • Carved deathbed from Haltern (LWL-Archäologie für Westfalen/S. Brentführer)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    Roman luxury in the grave

    A particular Roman tomb was discovered in the town of Haltern, in North Rhine-Westphalia. It contained, along with the remains of a man, an intricate bone-carved kline, which is a bed for the dead. The kline was transported from Italy to Germany to guarantee Roman luxury even after death. The 1,900-year-old deathbed was reconstructed from thousands of fragments.

  • Pressebilder Ausstellung Gropius Bau | Bewegte Zeiten. Archäologie in Deutschland | Faustkeil von Maschen (Archäologisches Museum Hamburg)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    The 'Swiss knife' of the Stone Age

    The hand axe, the longest-used tool in human history, was already in circulation around two million years ago in Africa. The hand axes found in Eurasia were much younger however, dated back to 600,000 years ago. The all-round tool was likely to have different functions such as chopping, cutting, scraping, hitting and even throwing. This piece of flint stone is at most 35,000 years old.

  • Fritz Wrampe rider sculpture (Museum für Vor- und Frühgeschichte Berlin/A. Kleuker)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    Rider on the firestorm

    This bronze rider was among the 11 sculptures unearthed in Berlin's historical center in 2010, a discovery known as the Berlin Sculpture Find. The 1933-34 sculpture by Fritz Wrampe, listed as "degenerate art" by the Nazis, was believed irretrievably lost. The works removed from museums were however stored by the Nazis in a depot. The rider was deformed by the heat of WWII bombings on Berlin.

  • Bronze Age spears (Landesamt für Kultur und Denkmalpflege Mecklenburg-Vorpommern)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    Europe's oldest battlefield

    At the end of the 1990s, thousands of human bones and weapons were unearthed along the Tollense River in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. It turned out to be the oldest archaeologically verifiable battlefield in Europe discovered to date. Though it remains unclear where they were all from, the warriors traveled great distances to join the battle. Several of the 3,300-year-old artifacts are shown in Berlin.

  • Distillation still from the Renaissance (Landesamt für Denkmalpflege und Archäologie Sachsen-Anhalt/J. Lipták)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    An magician's laboratory

    At the end of 2012, pots, cups, retorts and distillation stills — an entire laboratory — were found in Wittenberg, the city of Renaissance alchemist Dr. Faustus. The artifacts were however broken into 10,000 pieces. Pieced back together, they revealed the oldest known laboratory in Europe, dating back to 1520-1540.

  • Ancient decoration on clay plaster (Landesamt für Denkmalpflege Hemmenhofen/M. Erne)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    An ancient protective decoration

    An incredible find was discovered near Lake Constance in southern Germany: a Neolithic decoration on clay plaster. It shows that humans were already heavily decorating their houses by 4000 BC. The segment displayed in Berlin is believed to be a complex depiction of ancestors or deities that were to protect the house.

  • Pilgrim badge (Archäologisches Museum Hamburg)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    Christ in the grave

    Pilgrim badges were worn in the Middle Ages by Roman Catholics as souvenirs of their pilgrimage, and some of them took their badge with them to the grave. This lead alloy pilgrim badge from the 13th-14th century was found in Harburg (today part of Hamburg). It shows Christ riding on a donkey.

  • Hacksilver from the Cortnitz hoard (Landesamt für Archäologie Sachsen/U. Wohmann)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    900 grams of hacksilver

    In 2005, a hiker in Upper Lusatia happened to find an important trove of silver, known as the Cortnitz hoard. Most of the coins and silver jewelry pieces from the 11th century were hacked. The fragments came from Bohemia and Moravia, but also from Bulgaria, Scandinavia and even Baghdad. Hacked fragments of silver served as currency before official coinage was established.

    Author: Klaus Krämer (eg)


