 Germany: 1 woman per hour is victim of domestic violence | News | DW | 25.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: 1 woman per hour is victim of domestic violence

Rape, coercion or even forced prostitution: More than 114,000 women were abused by their partner or ex-partner in Germany last year, according to new figures released on International Day Against Violence Against Women.

A woman wearing glasses with stop violence against women written on them

At least one woman is physically injured every hour on average at the hands of their partner in Germany, according to new figures released on Monday. In total, more than 114,000 women were victims of domestic violence, threats, stalking or coercion by their partners or ex-partners in 2018. 

Of these victims, 122 were killed that year — one every three days.

German Family Minister Franziska Giffey presented the "alarming figures" to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

"They show that far too many women continue to be subjected to violence by her partner or ex-partner. More than once an hour, a woman was dangerously injured in 2018," Giffey said. 

"We must ensure that violence against women is recognized as early as possible and that women are helped as quickly as possible. Violence against women concerns us all."

While the willingness to report incidents of abuse has risen, there are still unreported cases that suggest the total number of victims and survivors of domestic violence is higher. 

Read more:Escaping domestic violence in Germany 

Not enough space in shelters

Giffey on Monday said women affected by domestic violence should be entitled access to women's shelters. A main challenge, however, is that there are not enough spots available for those seeking refuge. 

The minister announced that the federal government will spend €30 million ($33 million) each year over the next four years toward increasing the capacity of women's refuge shelters.

There are currently only 350 women's shelters in Germany. 

Read more:Women around the world face widespread abuse during childbirth

Toulouse protest against domestic violence (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/A. Pitton)

Women in Toulouse, France, march against domestic violence and inequality to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Domestic violence a global issue

Countries around the world are commemorating International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Men and women took to the streets over the weekend in Europe, including Brussels and Paris, to protest against violence against women. Marches were also held in Istanbul. 

In Italy, 142 women were killed through domestic violence, up 0.7% from the previous year, according to figures released Monday by Italian research institute Eures. Italy's national statistics agency Instat found that 538,000 women were the victims of physical or sexual abuse by their partners in the last five years.

The French government on Monday unveiled its new measures to tackle domestic violence, including a pledge to seize firerarms from abusive spouses, create 1,000 new women's shelters, and better police training. The package, worth millions of euros, aims to reduce the number of women killed by their partners.

French activists say at least 130 women have been killed by their current or former partners this year. The country's rate of deadly violence against women is among Europe's highest, which President Emmanuel Macron has called "France's shame."

Watch video 05:25

Turning Abuse Scars into Tattoos

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

stb/rt (dpa, AFP, KNA)

DW recommends

Is France doing enough against femicides?

France is one of the countries with the highest number of femicides in Europe. The government is working on a new law to better protect women, but women's groups say it falls far short of what is needed. (24.11.2019)  

Domestic violence against men – German states move to break taboos

For the first time ever, two German states are launching an initiative to help male victims of domestic violence. Officials in Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia say they want to break the taboos surrounding the topic. (19.06.2019)  

Escaping domestic violence in Germany

November 25 is International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In Germany, women's refuges can save lives — but are often overcrowded. (25.11.2019)  

Women around the world face widespread abuse during childbirth

A study led by the World Health Organization has reported that physical and verbal abuse of women during labor is a worldwide phenomenon. Women who are unmarried, young or uneducated faced the highest risk. (25.11.2019)  

Paris protests violence against women in France

Emmanuel Macron won the French presidency in part by pledging bold measures to end violence against women. But with deadly violence growing in France, activists have called on the government to end the "massacre." (07.07.2019)  

Violence against women on the rise in Pakistan

Pakistan ranks as the sixth most dangerous country in the world for women, with cases of sexual crimes and domestic violence recording a rapid rise. Activists blame society's patriarchal attitudes for the problem. (23.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Domestic violence becomes a conversation topic in Nigeria  

Turning Abuse Scars into Tattoos  

Related content

Frauenhaus in Bonn

Escaping domestic violence in Germany 25.11.2019

November 25 is International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In Germany, women's refuges can save lives — but are often overcrowded.

Paris Demonstration gegen Frauenmorde und Gewalt gegen Frauen

France: Mass protests against domestic violence, femicide 23.11.2019

Tens of thousands of protesters have denounced France for having among the highest rates of domestic violence against women in Europe. More than 100 women have been killed this year by a current or former partner.

Naeem Mirza Menschenrechtsaktivist in Pakistan

Naeem Mirza: A man fights for women's rights in patriarchal Pakistan 21.11.2019

Being a feminist in Pakistan is a difficult task, even more so for men who support women's rights. Naeem Mirza, a rights campaigner, has been at the forefront of the feminist movement in Pakistan for over two decades.

Advertisement