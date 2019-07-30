Germany: 1 out of 3 children raised in poverty remain poor as adults

A study spanning 20 years has found that poverty can haunt the lives of impoverished children in Germany. But with the right support structures and resources, many of them can escape poverty in adulthood.
Two out of three children in low-income families in Germany escape poverty as an adult, according to a 20-year study published on Wednesday.
But only 50% of those children were able to do so after they left their parents' residence, said the study, which was conducted by the Frankfurt Institute for Social Work and Pedagogy for German charity Arbeiterwohlfahrt.
Read more: Can a wealth tax bridge Germany's divide between rich and poor?
'Breaking out of poverty'
The study found that education played a crucial role in elevating students out of poverty as did access to assistance outside the nuclear family.
"Child poverty does not automatically translate into poverty as a young adult," the organization said. "Support structures and resources within and outside the family, especially those provided throughout the course of a child's life, are crucial for breaking out of poverty."
On the other side of the spectrum, the study found that children who were not exposed to economic hardship would rarely go on to experience poverty in their adult lives.
Read more: Dramatic rise in Germans relying on food banks
Recognizing the problem
The organization initially surveyed around 900 six-year-old children attending their own daycares in 1999. Last year, it surveyed just over 200 of those children again and found that one out of every three of them still lived in poverty.
Over the past decade, greater attention has been given to economic disparities in Germany. Several studies published earlier this year showed an increase in homeless and poverty across the country, especially among vulnerable communities such as the elderly.
Read more: Income inequality in Germany on the rise: study
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/aw (dpa, epd)
A study found a widening income gap between the poorest and the rich. Researchers found a slight decline in income inequality in eastern Germany compared to the west, but the large gap between the two regions persists. (07.10.2019)
Minimum wage should ensure that full-time workers are not poor. Most EU countries that have a minimum wage meet this minimum standard — at least for people living alone. But some, including Germany, cut it awfully close. (01.01.2019)
Germany's Social Democrats are calling for nationwide wealth tax. Why is the idea gaining momentum, and is it the answer to bridging the growing gap between rich and poor? (27.08.2019)
When mom's out of work, poverty can loom for her and her children, a study by the Bertlesmann Foundation in Germany found. Children of single parents are worse off, but those in a two-parent household aren't spared. (27.06.2018)
The states of the former East Germany have fewer senior citizens dependent on state support than in western Germany. Differing roles of women in the workforce could explain the discrepancy. (23.09.2019)