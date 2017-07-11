Germany: 1 killed, over a dozen injured in train collision near Munich

One person was killed and at least 14 others were injured in a collision of two commuter trains near Munich on Monday evening, according to German police.

In a brief situation report posted on Twitter, Munich police said that the two trains collided in the area of Ebenhausen-Schäftlarn station, which is situated southwest of the Bavarian capital.

Emergency services on site

"Numerous emergency services are on the scene, there are injured people, and the line is currently completely closed," the tweet said.

Helicopters were being used to assist emergency services.

According to authorities, the crash happened at around 4:40 pm (3:40pm UTC).

German newspaper Bild reported that a train driver was trapped.

S-Bahn Munich, which is operated by Deutsche Bahn (DB), said that rescue services and police were operating between Höllriegelskreuth and Wolfratshausen stations.

The route was closed with replacement bus services operating. S-Bahn Munich at first said there were "objects on the track."

Initial findings show the two trains collided on a single-track route, the cause is unclear and is being investigated.

At least 30 people have so far been reported injured in the incident

kb/wmr (AP,dpa)