 Germany: 1 killed, over a dozen injured in train collision near Munich | News | DW | 14.02.2022

News

Germany: 1 killed, over a dozen injured in train collision near Munich

Police said two regional trains collided on a stretch of track in southern Munich. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

Firefighters climb into a train

Rescue personnel work at the scene of a collision involving two commuter trains near Munich

One person was killed and at least 14 others were injured in a collision of two commuter trains near Munich on Monday evening, according to German police.

In a brief situation report posted on Twitter, Munich police said that the two trains collided in the area of Ebenhausen-Schäftlarn station, which is situated southwest of the Bavarian capital.

Emergency services on site

"Numerous emergency services are on the scene, there are injured people, and the line is currently completely closed," the tweet said. 

According to authorities the crash happened at around 4:40 pm (3:40pm UTC).

German newspaper Bild reported that a train driver was trapped.

S-Bahn Munich, the operator of the commuter service, said that rescue services and police were operating between Höllriegelskreuth and Wolfratshausen stations, and that the route was closed with replacement bus services operating.

Police said the cause of the crash is not yet known and is under investigation.

Ambulances on the scene of a train accident

At least 30 people have so far been reported injured in the incident

kb/wmr (AP,dpa)

