Germany: 1 dead, several ill after apparent poisoning in restaurant

A 52-year-old man died and several others fell seriously ill on Sunday night after apparently consuming contaminated drinks at a restaurant in the Bavarian city of Weiden, police said.

According to initial findings, all of the affected drank from the same bottle they had ordered. Subsequently, they felt symptoms of poisoning.

By the time police and emergency responders arrived, many of the affected patrons had collapsed to the floor.

Eight people between the age of 33 and 52 were rushed to various hospitals.

The 52-year-old from the district of Schwandorf died later that night.

The rest of the victims are out of immediate danger and undergoing treatment, the Upper Palatinate police said.

Negligent homicide?

It was not immediately clear what caused the symptoms of poisoning. Authorities have set up a special commission to look into the case.

The police did not reveal the drink the victims had consumed, citing ongoing investigation.

Investigators suspect a case of negligent homicide, a police spokesperson told public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR).

While there was no suspect yet and no assumption of intent, police are investigating in all directions, BR reported.

