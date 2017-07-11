 Germany: 1 dead in knife attack at asylum shelter | News | DW | 27.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: 1 dead in knife attack at asylum shelter

Police said the suspect is believed to be a resident at the home for asylum-seekers on Lake Constance in southern Germany. He allegedly "stabbed indiscriminately" at other shelter occupants during the overnight attack.

Police cars outside the asylum shelter on Sunday night

A 31-year-old man was detained in front of the premisis late on Sunday

At least one person has died and several other people were injured in a knife attack at a shelter for asylum-seekers in southern Germany, police said.

A police statement said the attacker knocked on several doors at the facility in Kressbronn on Lake Constance late Sunday and "stabbed indiscriminately" at anyone who answered. 

The suspect, a 31-year-old man who is believed to be a resident at the shelter, was later arrested by officers.

One man died at the scene and five other people were hospitalized with injuries.

Forensic specialists were investigating the scene on Monday morning.

Police said they were yet to establish a motive for the attack.

nm/wmr (AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Woman dies after stabbing rampage in Germany's Hamm

German officials say the man who attacked several people at a university campus in Hamm-Lippstadt was showing signs of mental illness, including paranoia.  

Germany: Knife attack on train leaves several wounded

At least six people were wounded after an assailant attacked them with a knife on a passenger train near the western German city of Aachen. The suspect has been detained by police.  

Germany: Knife attack at university in Hamm leaves several wounded

Four people were wounded after an assailant attacked them with a knife at a university campus in the western German city of Hamm. The students reportedly overpowered the attacker.  

Advertisement