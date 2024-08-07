  1. Skip to content
Germany: 1 dead, 8 trapped after hotel building collapse

August 7, 2024

Police have said at least eight people are trapped under rubble and one has died after the partial collapse in Kröv, in the southwestern German state of Rhineland-Palatinate. It is not yet clear what caused the accident.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jBbo
The hotel in Kröv, with parts of it quite visibly damaged
Local residents notified police about the incidentImage: Florian Blaes/dpa/picture alliance

At least eight people were thought to be trapped and one person has died under rubble, after a hotel building partially collapsed in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate on Tuesday night, according to police.

What do we know so far?

Rescue operations were underway at the site of the incident in Kröv, a town on the Mosel River about 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of Frankfurt. Local residents notified police about the incident around 10:55 p.m. local time on Tuesday night. 

"Several people were able to leave the building on their own and are being looked after by emergency services and counselors," police said Wednesday morning. 

Pictures from the scene showed parts of a building that have been damaged with debris on the ground.

Fire brigade teams were dispatched after local residents alerted police
Fire brigade teams were dispatched after residents alerted policeImage: Florian Blaes/dpa/picture alliance

Public broadcaster SWR said local fire brigade teams were initially not able to enter the building because of the risk that the building could cave fully.

People in neighboring buildings were also evacuated given the risk of damage a complete collapse could inflict on its surroundings.

It is not yet clear what caused the building to collapse. 

rm/jsi (dpa, AFP)