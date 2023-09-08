  1. Skip to content
Germans warned to avoid spicy eating challenges

September 8, 2023

The warning from Germany's risk assessment agency came after a series of viral social media challenges left people hospitalized.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W7YB
A package of Paqui OneChipChallenge spicy tortilla chips.
The so-called 'One Chip Challenge' involves eating extremely spicy chips and has led to people being hospitalizedImage: Steve LeBlanc/AP Photo/picture alliance

Germany's Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) has cautioned against online challenges that involve eating extra spicy food, pointing to a risk of "serious adverse health effects."

The warning came after a number of people participating in such contests on social media required medical treatment 

The agency said that, in the past, the consumption of excessively spicy food — such as hot chili sauces or chili extract — has been reported to cause "mucous membrane irritation, nausea, vomiting and high blood pressure."

Children are particularly sensitive to hot chili products, the BfR added.

The new hot trend — spices are booming

Dangerous viral challenge

The "Hot Chip Challenge" or "One Chip Challenge" has been particularly popular on TikTok and involves eating a single tortilla chip made from two of the hottest chilis in the world.

In Germany, the challenge has resulted in the hospitalization of at least one student, according to news portal Tagesschau. A 14-year old student in the US state of Massachusetts died hours after taking part in the challenge. It is unclear whether his death was caused by the spicy chip.

The company behind the chips used in the challenge has meanwhile pulled the product from shelves.

Warning labels recommended

The hot taste of chili-based foods is caused by a chemical compound called capsaicin, which deters animals from eating peppers in nature.

The average adult can stomach no more than 5 milligrams of capsaicin per kilogram of body weight, the BfR said.

It has advised that warning labels be placed on food products containing more than 100mg per kilo.

If not consumed in excessive amounts, studies suggest that capsaicin may have positive health benefits. It is also used in medical products for external use which can ease neuropathic pain.

fg/nm (dpa, DW sources)

Symbolbild - rote Pepperoni

Can chili help with neuropathic pain?

Can chili help with neuropathic pain?

The capsaicin in chili peppers makes them hot. That's the substance that prompts a painful burning sensation – and the creation of new cells. It’s a way to deal with extreme neuropathic pain, which is usually quite hard to treat.
ScienceAugust 12, 202203:14 min
