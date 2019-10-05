 Germans use more paper than any other G20 country | News | DW | 05.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germans use more paper than any other G20 country

The average German uses more paper and cardboard than any other country in the G20. The growing online retail market is fueling paper consumption.

Parcels piled up (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Marks)

Germans used more paper than any other country in the G20 in 2018. 

Germany used 241.7 kilograms of paper per person last year, according to federal figures reported by the Saarbrücker Zeitung. In second place was the US at 211 kilograms per person.

The use of paper packaging in particular has gone up considerably in Germany. In 1991, the average German used 70 kilograms of paper packaging. In 2018 that figure was 96.3 kilograms. This can be traced back to the growth in online retail.

The figures also show that the use of recycled paper rose from 49% to 76% over the last thirty years.

Watch video 03:12

Plantable paper and pencils

The German government and its agencies are another reason for the high paper consumption. They used 1.05 billion sheets of paper in 2018, a slight decline from 2015, when it used 1.15 billion sheets.

Timber forests equivalent to 40,000 football fields are necessary to satisfy Germany's rate of paper consumption, Green party parliamentary spokeswoman Bettina Hoffman told the Saarbrücker Zeitung. She calls for legally regulated waste reduction goals that include requirements for paper and cardboard.

DW recommends

German government rolls out plan to curb food waste

People in Germany throw away hundreds of tons of food every year. Now the government has presented a concept to end food waste — but critics say the plan does not go far enough. (20.02.2019)  

Germany staves off a retail 'apocalypse' — for now

A slower transition to online shopping means Germany hasn't yet seen the same huge number of store closures as the US and UK. Some top retailers, however, are now feeling the pinch amid a slowing economy. (13.05.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Plantable paper and pencils  

Related content

DW Eco Africa

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa 05.10.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we see how a new app is helping to find abandoned and fertile fields for farmers in Ivory Coast and learn how to turn coconut waste into charcoal in Kenya.

DW Podcast | On the Green Fence by Gabriel Borrud and Neil King | Foodwastedumpster

Living Planet: Deep dive into food waste 02.10.2019

Why do we waste so much food? And what can we do about it? Neil King and Gabe Borrud get to the bottom of these questions on this week's Living Planet. They visit a supermarket to gauge their role as consumers, and team up with two dumpster diving sisters for a nighttime harvesting spree. They also talk to a leading food economist and discover the root of the food waste problem runs a lot deeper.

Germany plans to plant heat and drought resistant trees 25.09.2019

Storms and droughts have destroyed large swaths of forest in Germany. When replanting trees, heat and drought resistant species are being chosen.

Advertisement