 Germans support democracy, but are concerned about Islam | News | DW | 11.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germans support democracy, but are concerned about Islam

A study by the Bertelsmann Foundation found 89% of respondents, across all religions, consider democracy to be a good form of government. But half of respondents expressed concern over Islam.

Woman with headscarf holding up placard reading 'peace be with you' (imago images/IPON)

The latest edition of the Bertelsmann Foundation's bi-annual "Religion Monitor" interview survey published on Thursday found religious tolerance in Germany to be sustained but Islam to be having a hard time, perceived by many to be negative.

As a result of immigration and globalization, religious diversity in Germany has increased. However, the study found this had no influence on attitudes towards democracy: "Members of any religion can be good democrats," study author and religious sociologist Gert Pickel said.

Across three groups defined in the survey, all were heavily in favor of democracy: among Christians, 93% were in favor, among Muslims 91% and among those without a religion 83% spoke up for democracy.

An estimated 5 million Muslims live in Germany

An estimated 5 million Muslims live in Germany

Read moreGermany's Protestant and Catholic churches predicted to lose millions of members

The Bertelsmann Foundation is funded by the eponymous media company, one of the world's largest, based in the western city of Gütersloh. Run independently, the foundation promotes reform processes and the principles of entrepreneurial activity. 

50% see Islam as threat

However, the study did find that dogmatic, rigid beliefs and intolerance of other religions could be harmful to democracy in the long run. The authors expressed a cause for concern in that half of the interviewees perceived Islam as a threat.

In eastern parts of Germany, where few Muslims live, there were stronger reservations towards people following Islam. According to the Bertelsmann survey, 30% of people interviewed in the east said they did not want Muslims as neighbors, compared to 16% who expressed the same preference in western German states.

Read moreGlobalization benefits everyone, but gains unevenly distributed: study

There are an estimated 5 million Muslims living in Germany, 1.5 million of them in the western and most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia.

However, the expressed skeptism found in the survey does not equate with Islamophobia, according to Bertelsmann's Yasemin El-Menouar. She said this was indicated by the fact that only 13% of the respondents wanted to stop immigration.

Watch video 00:53

The German Basic Law: freedom of religion

jm/ng (dpa, epd)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

 

DW recommends

Germany's Protestant and Catholic churches predicted to lose millions of members

Germany's Catholic and Protestant churches may lose half their members by 2060, according to a study. A drop in membership is expected to lead to a major budget shortfall. (02.05.2019)  

Children in Germany worry about poverty and want to be heard: study

The Bertelsmann Foundation has found that while most children in German are existentially secure, they still worry about money. Yet quality family time and being able to effect change are also children's priorities. (19.02.2019)  

Islam on beer mats angers Muslims in Germany

Using coasters in pubs to improve understanding of the teachings of Islam in Germany is not going down well with some Muslim groups. They believe the connection between alcohol and the religion is unwise. (17.05.2019)  

Globalization benefits everyone, but gains unevenly distributed: study

Who benefits the most from increasing globalization? It's people in industrialized countries, says Germany's Bertelsmann Foundation in a new survey. Nonetheless, globalization "is not a zero-sum game." (08.06.2018)  

Seehofer tells Islam conference Muslims are a part of Germany

Some have called it a U-turn, others see it in less dramatic terms. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said that "Muslims are a part of Germany" on the opening day of the German Islam Conference. (28.11.2018)  

Germany: Child poverty study finds mother's job decisive factor

When mom's out of work, poverty can loom for her and her children, a study by the Bertlesmann Foundation in Germany found. Children of single parents are worse off, but those in a two-parent household aren't spared. (27.06.2018)  

Study: Germans see Islam as a threat

A major study of attitudes towards religion says Germans approve of openness towards other religions. But many are still suspicious of Islam. (29.04.2013)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

The German Basic Law: freedom of religion  

Related content

Worn in Africa, made in Germany 04.07.2019

The boubou is worn by muslim men in lots of parts of Africa. However the materials can come from many miles away.

Deutschland Stuttgart Prozess gegen mutmaßliche IS-Rückkehrerin

German 'Islamic State' bride jailed for 5 years 05.07.2019

Sabine S. traveled to Syria and Iraq to marry an Islamic State (IS) fighter and praised jihadi life in several blogs. She left her two children in Berlin after becoming radicalized.

Berlin Demonstration Identitäre Bewegung

Germany: Identitarian movement classified as far-right extremist 11.07.2019

Germany's domestic intelligence service has identified the country's Identitarian movement as an extremist entity. The group, which claims to defend European identity through ethnopluralist ideology, has gained traction.

Advertisement