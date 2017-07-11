 Germans spread Christmas charity despite coronavirus | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 23.12.2020

Germany

Germans spread Christmas charity despite coronavirus

Germany has experienced a second wave of COVID-19 with Christmas approaching, but it doesn’t seem to be diminishing people’s willingness to donate to charity. In 2020 private donations are set to reach record levels.

A person contributing to a donation box

Germans are normally in a charitable mood in the lead-up to Christmas. In November and December, they donate double as much money to good causes as the rest of the year. But does that still apply in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic has led many to fear for their health and jobs?  

Yes, says Burkhard Wilke, director of the German Central Institute for Social Issues (DZI), which monitors charities. "When the need is there, donors are more sympathetic and willing to go above and beyond what they would normally give," he told DW. That has happened in the past during floods in Germany or earthquakes and storm disasters abroad. "And without doubt we are reaching such a point now with the coronavirus crisis," Wilke said.     

Record donations expected 

According to a DZI survey, donations to the 30 largest charity organizations in Germany rose 11.6 percent in the first six months of this year, compared with the same period of 2019.

"According to everything we are hearing from the organizations, the willingness to donate has also been positive during the second half of the year," Wilke said. "That means this year we could reach something like 11 billion euros' worth of private donations."

Burkhard Wilke, director of the German Central Institute for Social Issues

Researcher Burkhard Wilke: Even as the economy has slowed, people's willingness to give to others has continued

Fundraising concerts from home

The global aid organization Doctors without Borders is also reporting an increase in incoming donations this year. "Even people who themselves are struggling with insecurity and fears for their livelihoods, for example artists and companies, have organized living room concerts to collect donations for Doctors without Borders," said Barbara Gerold-Wolke, who leads the organization's fundraising department. "That helped us financially, but also gave us a real boost emotionally." 

In Germany, three quarters of all donations go to humanitarian aid organizations like Doctors without Borders. The rest is donated to environmental, animal rights, sport, education or science groups. That hasn't changed much in the year of the pandemic. "A new phenomenon in coronavirus times is that donations are being made not only to non-profit organizations, but also to businesses," said Wilke from the DIZ. "Such as something for the cafe around the corner or a local theater or a concert promoter."

Watch video 02:35

German archive documents pandemic for posterity

Christmas without collections

Fundraising will be a big problem this year for anyone trying to do it face-to-face: There are no benefit concerts and only a handful of people at Christmas church services.

"We calculate that donations from Christmas collections, which make up half our income, will decrease by several million euros," estimates Michael Heinz, director of Adveniat, a German Catholic relief organization which works in Latin America. 

The need grows

At the same time, the need for donations and voluntary work is now extraordinarily high. "In the past eight months, many of our project partners have approached us saying they need medicines, oxygen tanks, toiletries and even groceries," Heinz reports. In response, the organization carried out 427 coronavirus emergency projects, worth €7.3 million euros ($8.9 million). 

Medical personnel of Doctors without Borders in protective gear in Cite Soleil, Haiti

Doctors without Borders operates in 80 countries around the world, including at this hospital in Cite Soleil, Haiti

The aid organization Doctors without Borders has also expanded its projects due to the pandemic. "At the moment our teams are working against COVID-19 in more than 80 countries," Barbara Gerold-Wolke said. Plus, "Malaria, measles and malnutrition were there before and remain so now, and the people need treatment." That comes with an increased need, for example for protective clothing, as well as massive logistical challenges due to travel and quarantine regulations.

Fewer donors, bigger donations

According to a survey published by opinion research institute Civey on December 1, one in four German residents wanted to give less money to social and non-profit organizations this year because of the pandemic. About 13% wanted to give more. These 13%, it seems, want to dig especially deep into their pockets. So, while fewer Germans in total will donate this year, the individual amounts donated will be higher.    

Germany's most generous donors tend to be older people, and this year is no exception, Wilke said. Some feel encouraged to donate more because of the pandemic. "We've had a lot of feedback that older people feel a sense of gratitude for the way wider society has looked after them as an at-risk group," Wilke said. "By making donations, they want to give back."

This article was translated from German.

  • The Frauenkirche church in Dresden at night

    Celebrating Christmas despite COVID

    The Frauenkirche church in Dresden

    Dresden's Frauenkirche church is regarded worldwide as a symbol of reconciliation. It was rebuilt after its destruction in World War II with donations from all over the world. Since 1993, when the altar was uncovered in the ruins, an open-air vesper has been held on December 23 — most recently with 18,000 people. This year there will only be a live stream from the church without any attendance.

  • St. Thomas Boys Choir perfoming the Thomaskirche church in Leipzig 2019

    Celebrating Christmas despite COVID

    Thomaskirche church in Leipzig

    The Nikolaikirche church in Leipzig is synonymous with the Peaceful Revolution, the Thomaskirche church with Johann Sebastian Bach, who was cantor there for 27 years. On Christmas Eve, the people of Leipzig are drawn to Bach's church to listen to the St. Thomas Boys Choir. The choir will perform again this year, but the number of visitors is reduced and registration is required.

  • Aerial view of the Frauenkirche church in Munich

    Celebrating Christmas despite COVID

    Frauenkirche church in Munich

    The imposing Liebfrauendom church is the landmark of the Bavarian capital. It literally heralds Christmas for the people of Munich. On Christmas Eve at 3 p.m., the 10 bells in the two towers chime for 20 minutes. Because only 130 registered visitors will be able to attend the solemn Christmas mass, it will also be broadcast live online.

  • Cologne Cathedral at night, Germany

    Celebrating Christmas despite COVID

    Cologne Cathedral

    Cologne Cathedral is the landmark of the Rhine metropolis, visible from afar. At 157 meters (515 ft) high, Cologne Cathedral is the third tallest church in the world. To ensure that as many people as possible can celebrate Christmas Eve in the Gothic cathedral this year despite the strict hygiene regulations, there will be four Christmas masses for which online registration is required.

  • Aachen Cathedral, view into the dome, Germany

    Celebrating Christmas despite COVID

    Aachen Cathedral

    Boasting 1,224 years of history, the Aachen Cathedral is a famous pilgrimage site. Founded by Charlemagne, for centuries it was the coronation church of German kings. The festive Christmas masses under the cathedral's huge dome are something very special. Because of coronavirus restrictions, only 120 visitors will be allowed to enjoy them at one time; twice as many masses are planned here too.

  • Interior of the St. Michael's Church, Hamburg, Germany

    Celebrating Christmas despite COVID

    Hamburg's 'Michel'

    St. Michael's Church, called "Michel" by the people of Hamburg, is seen as northern Germany's most beautiful baroque church. On Christmas Eve, there's always a continuous service in the Michel, candles are lit, and people sing together (archive photo). A beloved tradition that will continue this year: The services will be held alternately indoors and outdoors under coronavirus regulations.

  • Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin at night, Germany

    Celebrating Christmas despite COVID

    Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin

    The old steeple is a reminder of the destruction during World War II, the new one a feat of reconstruction. The Memorial Church is a landmark and a memorial — a place that provides unwavering comfort and confidence. On Christmas Eve, masses will be held with fewer visitors, more distancing and hygiene rules.

  • Ulm Minster at night, Ulm, Germany

    Celebrating Christmas despite COVID

    Ulm Minster

    At 161.5 meters (530 ft), Ulm Minster has the tallest steeple in the world. In good weather, the view from the observation deck reaches as far as the Alps. Christmas services will also be held in Germany's biggest Protestant church, but they will be limited to half an hour, reservations will be required for visitors, and hygiene and distance rules will apply.

  • Hildesheim Cathedral at night, Hildesheim, Germany

    Celebrating Christmas despite COVID

    Hildesheim Cathedral

    No less than 40 churches dominate the cityscape of Hildesheim in Lower Saxony. The Cathedral of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary is 1,200 years old and a jewel of Romanesque architecture. What a festive setting for services during the Christmas holidays! Each of the 11 services will be open to 80 registered visitors, and the Christmas Eve mass will be available as a live stream online.

  • Erfurt St. Mary's Cathedral and St. Severus church at night, Erfurt, Germasny

    Celebrating Christmas despite COVID

    Erfurt (St. Mary's) Cathedral

    A Gothic package: St. Mary's Cathedral (left), St. Severus Church (right). For many Erfurt residents, Cathedral Hill is the place where the mystery of Christmas becomes apparent. Namely, when the holiday is celebrated on Christmas Eve at 11:30 p.m. in St. Mary's Cathedral, with Christmas carols and readings from the Christmas Gospel. This year too — but with distancing and hygiene precautions.

    Author: Anne Termèche


