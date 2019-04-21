Germans split over deepening ties with the EU

German voters have a mixed opinion on future ties with the European Union, according to the latest monthly ARD-Deutschlandtrend poll.



Although 52% of voters feel Germany should deepen ties, that is 5% fewer than in April. Those who think Germany would be better off on its own was up two percentage points to 27%.

The popularity of Germany's political parties has also shifted since April, with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative CDU and its Bavarian sister party the CSU dropping a point to 28%.

Support for the second most popular party in the country, the environmentalist Greens, remained unchanged at 20%. Other winners and losers were the center-left SPD, up one to 18%; the far-right AfD, unchanged at 12%; the socialist Left Party, up one to 9%; and the business-friendly FDP, down one to 8%.

When asked if climate change should be a priority in Germany 81% said yes, with only 17% or less saying that little or nothing should be done to protect the environment. A related poll, however, found that 62% of voters rejected the idea of a new gas tax put forth by Environment Minister Svenja Schulze to fight harmful emissions. Overall, just 31% supported the idea, most of them Green Party voters (60%). The measure got the least support from the AfD (11%).

js/sms

