 Germans most worried about refugees, climate change | News | DW | 09.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germans most worried about refugees, climate change

Climate change has made the biggest jump towards the top of a monthly survey of German sentiment. Despite a 16 percentage point drop, asylum policy remained the chief concern for most Germans, according to the poll.

German flag is pictured through a wet window in Berlin, Germany

Asylum policy and climate change are the top concerns for Germans, according to the DeutschlandTrend poll published on Thursday.

Nearly a third of all respondents said immigration was the most pressing issue for Germany, marking a 16 percentage point drop.

Meanwhile, climate change shot up the list, rising 18 percentage points to 27% of respondents. Climate protests such as the youth-driven Fridays for Futures have prompted greater focus on the man-made destabilization of Earth's climate.

Other concerns included education, social injustice and mobility. Security, crime and terrorism were at the bottom of the list with 6 percent of respondents describing them as pressing issues.

Read more: Study: German youth fear environmental destruction, more vocal

Infographic of survey responses concerning Germany's most pressing problems

Merkel's conservatives still on top

The poll also asked which political party the respondent would vote for if elections were held on Sunday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, remained at the top of the list with 27%, marking an increase of two percentage points.

The Green Party was in second with 23% of respondents saying they would back them if polls were held on Sunday. The far-right Alternative for Germany came in third with a percentage point drop to 14%.

The center-left Social Democrats, junior coalition partners once considered the main opposition party in Germany, have remained unchanged with 13% support.

Read more: 2020 outlook: Germany's foreign policy divides Angela Merkel's coalition

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Infographic of survey responses to 'If Germany's parliamentary elections were held this Sunday, I'd vote...'

ls/dr (dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

Study: German youth fear environmental destruction, more vocal

Environmental destruction and climate change are top fears among German youth, alongside terrorism, according to a survey. Most trust democracy but hardly party-aligned politicians. A fraction are prone to populism. (15.10.2019)  

Survey: Most Germans want climate protection, but not protests

The majority of Germans believe children should not be allowed to skip school to protest the climate crisis, according to a new poll. However, they do believe the government should work to protect the environment. (11.10.2019)  

2020 outlook: Germany's foreign policy divides Angela Merkel's coalition

Heading into 2020, divisions in Angela Merkel's government over foreign policy could spell trouble for the Grand Coaliton and make Germany's role on the world stage even more undefined. (10.12.2019)  

Opinion: New SPD leadership could bring Germany closer to new election

The Social Democrats have elected two critics of the grand coalition with the conservative CDU/CSU to lead the party. DW's Sabine Kinkartz writes that if the duo gets its way, the Merkel government could soon be history. (01.12.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Angela Merkel Neujahrsansprache SPERRFRIST

Angela Merkel: 'Dedicating all my strength' to fighting climate crisis 31.12.2019

The German chancellor struck an encouraging tone in what is likely to be one of her last New Year's addresses. Merkel addressed the challenges of the climate crisis, digitalization and migration.

Philippinen Taifun Koppu

Displaced - The Climate Exodus 28.11.2019

More people around the world are fleeing from climate change than from war. If human-induced climate change continues at the current rate, the World Bank warns that by 2050 there could be as many as 180 million refugees.

Deutschland Berlin | Klimaprotest Extinction Rebellion

'Extinction Rebellion' ups the ante in protests against climate change 07.10.2019

The activist group organized global sit-ins and boycotts on Monday to force radical action on climate change. DW attended one demonstration in Berlin to learn the group's motivations.

Advertisement