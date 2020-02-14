Germans march against far right and neo-Nazis

Thousands of people were expected to take to the streets in Erfurt on Saturday to demonstrate against any future political coalitions with the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The protest is the latest in the fallout from a controversial vote that saw politician Thomas Kemmerich elected as state premier with votes from the FDP, CDU and AfD —breaking a political taboo in Germany and causing nationwide outrage.

The march was due to start at 1 p.m. local time (1200 UTC) from Erfurt cathedral square and people were expected to join the march from all over Germany. Katja Kipping, leader of left-wing party Die Linke, was expected to attend.

Demonstrators were to be united under the banner of "Not with us — no pact with fascists— never and nowhere."

"The firewall against fascists has a deep rip. Within the FDP and CDU there is the willingness to collaborate with the AfD," said activist group Unteilbar in a statement. The civil society group organized the demonstration together with The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB).

Michael Rudolph, chair of the DGB Hesse-Thuringia branch told German broadcaster MDR that the demonstration will not be the end of the societal protest against the vote.

Parallel demo in Dresden

A second demonstration against the far-right is also set to go-ahead on Saturday in Dresden. Dana Regev, DW's correspondent reported that around 800 people are expected to attend.

The march follows the commemoration of the victims on the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Dresden. During the demonstrations around 5,000 neo-Nazis rallied as they attempted to co-opt the memorial.

