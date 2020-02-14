 Germans march against far right and neo-Nazis | News | DW | 15.02.2020

News

Germans march against far right and neo-Nazis

Thuringia's controversial election and Dresden's day of remembrance have recently stirred memories of Germany's Nazi past. Germans are demonstrating against pacts with the far right.

A protester holds a sign reading stop the Nazi march

Thousands of people were expected to take to the streets in Erfurt on Saturday to demonstrate against any future political coalitions with the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The protest is the latest in the fallout from a controversial vote that saw  politician Thomas Kemmerich elected as state premier with votes from the FDP, CDU and AfD —breaking a political taboo in Germany and causing nationwide outrage.

The march was due to start at 1 p.m. local time (1200 UTC) from Erfurt cathedral square and people were expected to join the march from all over Germany. Katja Kipping, leader of left-wing party Die Linke, was expected to attend.

#nichtmituns

Demonstrators were to be united under the banner of "Not with us — no pact with fascists— never and nowhere."

"The firewall against fascists has a deep rip. Within the FDP and CDU there is the willingness to collaborate with the AfD," said activist group Unteilbar in a statement. The civil society group organized the demonstration together with The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB).

Michael Rudolph,  chair of the DGB Hesse-Thuringia branch told German broadcaster MDR that the demonstration will not be the end of the societal protest against the vote.

Parallel demo in Dresden

A far-right march and counter-demonstration will also go-ahead on Saturday in Dresden. Dana Regev, DW's correspondent reported that around 1000 neo-Nazis are expected with larger numbers expected for the counter-demonstration. 

The march follows the commemoration of the victims on the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Dresden. During the demonstrations around 5,000 neo-Nazis rallied as they attempted to co-opt the memorial.

 

Watch video 01:36

Germany's NSU: Terrorists the authorities overlooked

kmm/aw (dpa,AFP)

After Germany's far-right scandal, Left party surges as Merkel's CDU sinks

Public approval of Angela Merkel's CDU has taken a nosedive in Thuringia after the party was accused of colluding with the far-right AfD in the state. The Left party, however, has enjoyed a groundswell of support. (11.02.2020)  

Desolation and hope in German city of Erfurt after far-right vote

The eastern German city of Erfurt has just gone through one of its most traumatic weeks in politics. For Left party activists, and Muslims, the implications on the ground are palpable. (09.02.2020)  

