Germans expect better EU-US relations if Biden wins

More than three-quarters of Germans anticipate improved relations between the US and Europe should Democrat nominee Joe Biden win the US presidential election in November, according to the German foreign policy journal Internationale Politik.

The Forsa survey of 1,009 people found that 76% expected improved US-Europe relations under Biden's leadership and 15% do not expect any significant change. Only 3% expect a worsening in relations.

Biden on Thursday officially accepted the nomination at the Democratic National Convention conference.

Many US voters who were not enthusiastic about Biden have now shifted their views with California Senator Kamala Harris by his side.

President Donald Trump is running for a second term.

A January study by the Washington-based Pew Research Center think tank found that Germany's confidence in Trump is relatively low, with only 13% of Germans feeling confident in his leadership.

US 'no longer reliable'

A separate survey carried out by the Hamburg-based nonprofit Körber Foundation last year found that a whopping 87% of Germans said the re-election of Trump would harm US-German relations.

A joint study, released in November 2019 by the Pew Research Center and the Körber Foundation, showed that nearly two-thirds of Germans (64%) viewed Germany's relationship with the US as bad. 35% of Germans prefer less cooperation between Berlin and Washington while 23% saw US relations as the greatest challenge facing Germany's foreign policy.

A recent study by the research institute YouGov found that 47% of Germans are in favor of a US plan to withdraw nearly 12,000 of its troops from the European country. Some 36,000 US troops are currently stationed in Germany.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told the Körber Foundation that many Germans "feel the US is no longer as reliable as it once was."

The history of US troops in Germany High-ranking visit at Ramstein military air base There are almost 35,000 US soldiers stationed in Germany — mostly in the west and south of the country. Nowhere else in Europe are there so many American troops. But now US President Donald Trump wants to change that, withdrawing some 12,000 soldiers from the country. It would be a major test for the military alliance between Germany and the US.

The history of US troops in Germany From victor to defender The American military presence in Germany began at the end of World War II. Along with its allies, the US had liberated Germany from the Nazis. However, their wartime ally, the Soviet Union, soon became an enemy. The tensions between the two sides were demonstrated when US Army and Soviet Union tanks faced off in a divided Berlin.

The history of US troops in Germany GI Elvis Presley The US soldiers also brought American culture to Germany. The King of Rock 'n' Roll, as Elvis Presley would eventually become known, was drafted in as a soldier and began his military service in Germany in 1958. He is seen here waving to his fans at Bremerhaven train station.

The history of US troops in Germany Building a home Over the years the US Army has become firmly entrenched in the German landscape. Dotted around US bases are numerous residential districts for American soldiers and their families, such as this residential district in Wiesbaden-Erbenheim. This often creates barriers to their full integration into German society. The US Army employed 17,000 American civilians in Germany in 2019.

The history of US troops in Germany Encounters Despite separate residential districts, there has always been contact and exchange between German and American families. In the early years, dances were held on the streets of Berlin in summer months and in winter, the US Army organized Christmas parties for local children. And there were the German-American friendship weeks every year.

The history of US troops in Germany Joint Bundeswehr maneuvers The Federal Republic of Germany became an important strategic location during the Cold War. The NATO maneuver Reforger I (Return of Forces to Germany) in Vilseck/Grafenwöhr in 1969 was one of many joint war games held by the US Army and the Bundeswehr. The enemy was the Soviet Union and the other signatories of the Warsaw Pact, including the German Democratic Republic, or East Germany.

The history of US troops in Germany Dispute over nuclear missiles Heavily guarded Pershing-II rockets were brought to the US base in Mutlangen in 1983. The rockets, armed with nuclear warheads, became a political issue. They were touted as filling an important gap in NATO's deterrent shield against the Warsaw Pact. Peace activists, however, saw them as a threat and held massive demonstrations. Many celebrities joined in the protests.

The history of US troops in Germany Separate ways on Iraq Some 20 years later, US President George W. Bush went to war with Iraq over its alleged program to develop weapons of mass destruction. German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, knowing the majority of voters supported him, ruled out Germany's involvement. That led to deep divisions between Washington and Berlin.

The history of US troops in Germany Germany stays relevant Even if President Trump goes ahead with his threat to withdraw 12,000 American soldiers, Germany would remain strategically important for the US. The Ramstein base is especially significant, since it is also headquarters of the United States Air Forces in Europe. It's from here that controversial drone missions are flown against targets in Africa and Asia. Author: Christoph Hasselbach



Negative perception

A poll of 11,000 respondents across nine European countries, commissioned by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), revealed that in almost every country surveyed, there was an increasingly negative perception of the US as a result of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The poll, carried out in April, found that around two-thirds of people surveyed in Denmark, Portugal, France, Germany and Spain said that their view of the US worsened during the crisis. Notably, France and Germany, 46% and 42% respectively, said their view of the US had worsened "a lot" as a result of the pandemic.

Poland and Bulgaria were the only countries where the most people said there had been "no change" in their view of the US.

