 Germans concerned over data security in wake of mass hack | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 10.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Germans concerned over data security in wake of mass hack

Germans are worried about the safety of their personal information, according to a new poll. The news comes on the heels of a major hack targeting prominent politicians and media figures in the country.

Symbolbild USB Stick (picture-alliance/dpa)

When it comes to data, things could be safer. That's according to the new Deutschlandtrend survey carried out by German public broadcaster ARD published on Friday.

Roughly two-thirds of respondents over the age of 35 say they are concerned that personal information they have online will be misused. Only those between the ages of 18 and 34 (49 percent) felt differently.

Read more: Top 10 mistakes that make life easy for cyber-criminals

Germany was rocked last week by news of a mass hack in which roughly 1,000 leading politicians and media figures had their private information, including photos and messages, leaked online.

Deutschlandtrend data misuse graphic EN

The majority of Germans remain generally skeptical of providing personal data to online services. Some 60 percent say they offer up as little information as possible when doing so.

Political climate stays consistent

On the political side, much of the frustration that brought 2018 to a close carried on into the New Year. Just 34 percent of those surveyed say they are satisfied with the current government. Upon closer inspection, the figure generally breaks down along party lines. Fifty-six percent of conservatives and 51 percent of center-left Social Democrats (SPD) — the two parties that make up the current government coalition — say they are satisfied, while just 5 percent of far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) supporters share that opinion, for example.

Deutschlandtrend satisfaction government graphic EN

When asked which party respondents would vote for if a national election were held on Sunday, the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), along with their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), topped the list at 29 percent — down one point from last month's survey. The second-place Greens remained consistent at 20 percent and the SPD gained a point to 15 percent. The AfD remained unchanged with 14 percent support, while the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) and Left party each gained a point at 9 percent.

Read more: 2018: The year Trumpian disruption rocked German politics

On the individual level, embattled conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel still remains Germany's most popular politician with an approval rating of 56 percent — one point less than last month. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Merkel's recently-named replacement as leader of the CDU, saw a huge surge in popularity. She finished second on the list at 46 percent, which is an 11 point spike since March of 2018.

Financially strong, accepting change

When it comes to money, 78 percent of Germans said they were feeling "good" or "very good" about their personal economic circumstances. When the results were broken down by party, more than 80 percent of Greens, FDP, SPD and CDU/CSU supporters agreed. Only supporters of the AfD (69 percent) and Left party (59 percent) were slightly less enthusiastic.

Despite ongoing public debates in Germany over heated topics such as migration, climate change and the future of the European Union, a slim majority (51 percent) in the country say things actually aren't changing too fast. When those results are examined on a party basis, however, the disparity is clear. A whopping 86 percent of AfD supporters disagree, as do 69 percent of people who claim to hold no party affiliation. For the other five parties currently in Germany's parliament, that figure is less than 50 percent.

DW recommends

Germany's Horst Seehofer promises clarity after hack attack

The interior minister will meet police and cyberdefense chiefs to seek clarity on the data breach. The Social Democrats, partners in Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition, are demanding answers following the attack. (06.01.2019)  

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer says Merkel is safe, for now

In an exclusive interview with DW, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the new leader of Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU), has said that she wants Angela Merkel to see out her remaining three years as chancellor. (08.12.2018)  

Top 10 mistakes that make life easy for cyber-criminals

Hackers have posted personal data from hundreds of German politicians. We don't know exactly how they did it. But we do know which common mistakes make it easy for hackers to find an in and cause damage. (04.01.2019)  

Germany's CDU and CSU declare unity after migration row

The leaders of Germany's two conservative parties, the CDU and the CSU, have pledged to stick together after a year of public discord. The two sister parties had repeatedly collided over Angela Merkel's migration policy. (05.01.2019)  

2018: The year Trumpian disruption rocked German politics

Germany and Angela Merkel started 2018 as the bearers of anti-Trump hopes, but they ended the year with plenty of turmoil themselves. DW political correspondent Jefferson Chase looks back at 12 very turbulent months. (31.12.2018)  

Related content

Symbolfoto Big Data

German government hack presents media with dilemma 07.01.2019

The theft of personal data from leading politicians has grabbed headlines in Germany for days. But as authorities search for the culprit, journalists face difficult choices about whether to use the stolen information.

PK Angela Merkel Abschluss Klausurtagung CDU-Bundesvorstand

Majority of Germans want Chancellor Angela Merkel to complete term 16.11.2018

Merkel will not seek a new term as CDU leader, prompting many to doubt her future as chancellor. Voters are also not enthused about Merkel's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer remaining in office, according to a new poll.

Berlin PK Merkel Seeehofer Nahles Neu

Merkel's conservatives, Social Democrats slump as Greens surge 11.10.2018

A combined low of 41 percent has emerged in a survey for Chancellor Angela Merkel's government. Her conservatives and coalition Social Democrats polled 26 and 15 percent respectively. Up to second place are the Greens.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Germany

Germans concerned over data security in wake of mass hack

Former Nazi concentration camp guard Jakiw Palij dies in Germany

Surge in German arms sales to Saudi Arabia and Turkey

Germany, Greece put tension in rearview mirror during Angela Merkel's visit