 Germans are drinking more alcohol-free beer | Lifestyle | DW | 14.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

Germans are drinking more alcohol-free beer

Non-alcoholic beer has long been on the drinks menu in Germany. But the once ridiculed beverage is becoming increasingly popular. Are Germans sobering up?

Bierkrüge (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Karmann)

My first beer was a bitter experience. This cold drink made from barley did not taste good. The bitter substances made it impossible for me, then 16, to make the Germans' favorite drink my own. So my friends and I mixed it with lemonade and cola. Over the years, the ratio became increasingly in favor of beer, until after a long period of getting used to it, I finally came to accept the pure taste.

Raised in the 1990s, we had never heard of chia seeds, green smoothies or tofu schnitzels. A healthy lifestyle sounded to us like a buzz kill, and fitness a waste of time. During my high school and university years, I can't remember a single non-alcoholic beer being ordered by my friends or myself. I only discovered the bottles with the "alcohol-free" label once at family celebrations when my abstinent uncle was invited.

Two people drink beer by a river (imago stock&people)

More Germans are drinking alcohol-free beer

Since then, the world of beer has continued to change, both in terms of taste and society. Today, non-alcoholic beer is part of the standard beverage list, sometimes there are even several types to choose from, including Pils, Kölsch or wheat. Sitting at a beer garden on a hot summer day, if I don't want the alcohol to go to my head, I can now order a non-alcoholic beer without cynical comments from my friends. This trend is also confirmed by sales figures: According to the German Brewers' Association, sales of non-alcoholic varieties in May this year were 6.5% up on the same period last year.

What's going on with the Germans?

The alcoholic beverage belongs to the triad of prejudices with which I, as a German, have been greeted on my travels so far: Rammstein, bratwurst, beer! The oldest beer recipe found so far comes from China; Mexico is the champion beer exporter — but Germany has the Purity Law. This food law from 1516 makes us world-famous as a beer nation and states that the drink can only be brewed from four ingredients: water, hops, malt and yeast.

Alcohol-free beers (Imago/Busse)

Many brands have an alcohol-free beer option

This art of brewing consists of a fermentation process that inevitably produces alcohol. So how is a non-alcoholic beer supposed to be a real beer?

German master brewers have taken care of this for years and developed two elaborate processes: Either the ethanol is subsequently removed, or the brewing process is terminated at the moment when the permitted mini-alcohol content of 0.5% is reached. Because even in alcohol-free beer there is still residual alcohol. However, in such small quantities that, according to Brauer-Bund, they have "no physiological effects on the human body whatsoever."

While in the beginning there were only a handful of breweries offering a non-alcoholic variety, today most of them are developing their version of it. In addition to the increasing sales figures for beer without alcohol, there is another figure that is causing breweries to rethink: Germans drink less beer every year. Whereas in 1970, according to the online portal Statista, beer consumption per capita was still around 140 liters per year, it fell to just under 100 liters in 2018. "When it comes to beer, non-alcoholic beverages are the only kind that have been on top of the market every year for 10 years," explains Marcus Strobl of the Nielsen market research institute.

"Non-alcoholic beer is increasingly becoming a soft drink. Today it's a bit like a bitter substitute for soda or spritzer. The occasions for drinking non-alcoholic beer have been constantly expanded," says Strobl. "In Germany, no one has to bypass beer if they want to consciously avoid alcohol or remain alcohol-free."

An alcohol-free cocktail (Imago Images/ Mykolax Panthermedia)

Alcohol-free cocktails are also an option

And in Berlin?

On a warm summer evening in Berlin, I sit in the cocktail bar next door. All tables are full, the menu offers a variety of mocktails, the alcohol-free version of classics such as Pina Colada, Caipirinha or Bloody Mary. I ask the bartender if he sells more of them and he shakes his head. "But people generally drink less," he says.

It's actually astounding when I consider how natural and socially acceptable alcohol — undisputedly harmful to health — still is. I think of other trends that move the focus away from alcohol — sober party events like "Ecstatic Dance" or the "Sober Sensation Party" are well received.

Certainly there are exceptions in the party capital. And yet they may also stand for the current generation, which will determine future sales figures: According to an alcohol survey conducted by the Federal Center for Health Education, only 8.7% of young people up to the age of 17 stated that they drink alcohol once a week. In 2004, this figure was 21.2%.

Watch video 02:59

Everything you need to know about the German beer culture

DW recommends

Beyond the Purity Law: Explore the diversity of German beer

Think German beer and you might think of lager and the "Purity Law," which was enacted 503 years ago on April 23, 1516. But there's a lot more to German brew than barley, hops and water! (21.04.2016)  

Why 'Little Germany' disappeared from NYC and other little-known events of German-US history

Some 45 million Americans have German roots, but not much can be seen beyond the Brauhaus and Oktoberfest. Why? For German-American Day, we tracked down what led Germans to land in the US — and how they left their mark. (04.07.2019)  

Alcohol-free beer reviewed as beer consumption falls in Germany

With a plethora of micro breweries, German beer drinkers now have some 400 alcohol-free brews to choose from. Taste remains the Achilles' heel of non-alcoholic beer, with some concerns about detectable glyphosate. (26.05.2018)  

10 ways to eat a German sausage

Love it or hate it - Germany is famous for its sausage. Here are 10 popular variations of the meaty treat. (15.02.2017)  

What classical music and Rammstein have in common

The German shock rockers might seem stylistically light years away from classical music — but only at first glance. Take a closer look, and listen, and you'll hear intrinsic similarities, says DW's Rick Fulker. (05.08.2019)  

German truck spills 10,000 bottles of beer on road

Hundreds of cases of beer tumbled out of a truck and onto the autobahn in southwestern Germany, destroying an estimated €12,000 worth of beer. Emergency teams worked for over six hours to clean up the mess. (03.08.2019)  

9 German beers that do their own thing

Germany is famous for its beer purity law, which turns 503 years old on April 23, but here are beer varieties that put a twist on tradition. (21.04.2016)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Everything you need to know about the German beer culture  

Related content

Symbolbild - Alkoholisches Getränk

World's alcohol consumption expected to rise 17% in next decade 08.05.2019

Alcohol consumption is expected to increase 17% over the next decade after rising steadily for the last two, the medical journal Lancet has found. Half of all the world's adults are expected to be drinking by 2030.

Deutschland Bierdeckel mit Fragen zum Islam

Islam on beer mats angers Muslims in Germany 17.05.2019

Using coasters in pubs to improve understanding of the teachings of Islam in Germany is not going down well with some Muslim groups. They believe the connection between alcohol and the religion is unwise.

Anstoßen Biergläser

Germany: Beer prices soared in 2018 18.04.2019

The Federal Statistical Office released the sobering news ahead of German Beer Day on April 23. But the price hikes don't seem to have dampened the nation's thirst entirely.

Advertisement
Alfred Hitchcock (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo)

Behind the scenes: The legacy of Alfred Hitchcock

He directed dark thrillers such as "Psycho," "The Birds" and "Vertigo," but Alfred Hitchcock was smiling while he worked. The legacy of the master of suspense is celebrated in a new book by German publisher Taschen.  

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Arts.21 - Meet the artist! Richard Ford

Richard Ford is a major American author – and one of the sharpest critics of President Donald Trump. His books are international bestsellers. His first great success came in 1986 with the novel "The Sportswriter".  

Woodstock Festival (imago/United Archives)

Woodstock: A legend despite chaos

After 50 years, the legendary festival is still considered a milestone of the 1960s peace movement. But it wasn't all flowers and love. DW looks at some of Woodstock's downfalls, both in 1969 and at revival festivals.  

Berlin-Marathon Training auf dem Mauerweg Wegweiser

10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

Combining culture and nature, the Berlin Wall Trail follows the path of the former division of the city that was built on August 13, 1961. It's a great way to explore Berlin and discover the last remains of the Cold War.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  