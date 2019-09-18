Germans and the typical 'Butterbrot' sandwich

It's traditional fare for young and old alike: A slice of fresh bread spread with nothing but butter. Every year in late September, Germans devote a day to celebrate their beloved staple, the "Butterbrot."
It's easy. All you need is ... bread and butter. Presto, the German "Butterbrot" sandwich, good for breakfast or a snack, kids and adults, dinner at home and to-go.
It is usually open-faced, and simply spread with butter. It's enough of a cultural mainstay that the "Butterbrot" has its very own day of celebration every year on the last Friday of September.
Pumpernickel or rye, wheat bread with or without grains, or perhaps some spelt or millet in the mix, or even walnuts: There are a staggering 3,200 varieties of bread in Germany. In 2017, according to the Statista statistics portal, about 98.5% of all households in Germany bought bread at an average of 44.1 kilos per household.
In 2014, UNESCO even recognized German bread as intangible cultural heritage
For more on German lifestyle and culture, visit dw.com/meetthegermans.
A bread roll is not a bread roll everywhere in the German-speaking world. From Bavaria to Berlin, the German word you use for these foods will reveal where you come from. (26.04.2017)
Germany's comfort foods may not be as famous as Italy's, but the "deutsche Küche" offers plenty of options to cook heart-warming meals for the coldest winter days. Here are some of the best. (29.12.2016)
The English brewery Hambleton Ales has found a solution for a nagging waste problem. It takes stale, leftover bread and turns it into beer. And the brew has been given just the right name: Toast. (20.05.2017)