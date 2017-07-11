 Germans advised to leave Ukraine | News | DW | 12.02.2022

News

Germans advised to leave Ukraine

Berlin has closed its Donetsk consulate and asked German nationals to leave Ukraine unless their presence in the country is "absolutely necessary."

Kyiv skyline

The United States has warned that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time

Germany's Foreign Ministry advised its citizens to leave Ukraine on Saturday after it said conflict in the region "cannot be excluded" while fears remain that Russia plans to invade its neighbor.

The ministry also said it was closing its consulate in Donetsk, in the east of Ukraine.

"If you are currently in Ukraine, make sure that your presence is absolutely necessary. If it is not, leave the country shortly," Berlin's foreign ministry said.

The news comes soon after the United States urged its citizens to leave Ukraine with Secretary of State Antony Blinken warning that Russian forces could invade "at any time."

The US, and now Germany, join Belgium, Britain, Denmark, Estonia and Latvia in calling upon their citizens to leave Ukraine.

jsi/dj (dpa, AFP)

