Germans advised to leave Ukraine

Germany's Foreign Ministry advised its citizens to leave Ukraine on Saturday after it said conflict in the region "cannot be excluded" while fears remain that Russia plans to invade its neighbor.

The ministry also said it was closing its consulate in Donetsk, in the east of Ukraine.

"If you are currently in Ukraine, make sure that your presence is absolutely necessary. If it is not, leave the country shortly," they said on Saturday.

jsi/dj (dpa)