  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Taliban
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Christmas trees in a field
Many Germans are doing away with traditions and thinking of sustainability at ChristmasImage: Ralf Ibing/Snowfield/picture alliance
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

This Xmas, think plastic trees and homemade presents

Suzanne Cords
2 hours ago

Would you rather buy a plastic tree or use a real one, even if it died after the festivities?

https://p.dw.com/p/4LM3v

When Sylvia Meier looks out of the window, she sees a beautiful fir tree standing two meters high. Red baubles and fairy lights hang from the branches.

"That's my Christmas tree," she says, "and has been for many years."

She bought it as a small tree in a pot for the holiday season and then planted it in the garden after Christmas.

'The most sustainable tree is not a tree'

From the point of view of many Germans, Sylvia has done everything right. After all, she says, around 30 million trees are cut down every Christmas just to put them in German living rooms. However, not everyone has a garden like the Meier family. And even if they do, many trees don't survive outside at all because they've been in the warm house for too long. So what's the solution?

"To put it bluntly, the most sustainable tree is not a tree," Corinna Hölzel from the environmental organization Friends of the Earth Germany (BUND) told the media outlet Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland. "Or a tree that would be cut down anyway during forestry measures — that is, a waste product." However, since this would not cover the quantity requirements of all households, alternatives are in demand, because "we do not want to ban the tradition of Christmas trees, of course," the environmental expert added.

The tree simply belongs

Contrary to what many think, however, a reusable plastic tree is definitely not an alternative. Because although it does its duty for decades on Christmas Eve, it eventually ends up in the trash. And unlike the real tree, it is not biodegradable.

On the other hand, about 80% of the fir trees planted for Christmas in Germany come from monoculture — the practice of growing one crop species in a field at a time — with fertilizers and pesticides included. If you want to celebrate in an environmentally friendly way, you should at least buy a tree from regional ecological cultivation, BUND advises.

And many people are now doing just that, because, according to a survey by the broadcaster ARD, only 24% of Germans want to do without a tree altogether; it's simply part of the festivities. In 2022, however, festive lighting in the home and garden will be cut back considerably due to the energy crisis. This is good news for the environment, because as long as electricity is generated from fossil fuels, CO2 emissions will rise.

Christmas trees cut down and on the ground
Around 30 million trees are cut down every Christmas in GermanyImage: Dorit Kerlekin/Snowfield/picture alliance

The fight against mountains of waste

And what about the wrapping paper? Year after year, the trash cans in Germany overflow.

According to estimates by the stationery and book publisher Dabelino, about 8,000 tons of wrapping paper end up in the trash every year in Germany alone. But here, too, there are signs of a trend reversal. According to the study, 50% of respondents want to reduce wrapping paper for the sake of the environment.

In many families old paper is reused. And around 20% of Germans no longer want to support the consumerist frenzy, but only want to put homemade items on the gift table.

Consuming more consciously

This also applies to food, which is increasingly being consumed more consciously than in earlier times. Some 39% of Germans say they want to eat regional foods at Christmas. So gone are the days of unrestrained feasting orgies; more and more people are eating healthily, many vegetarian or vegan, often for the sake of the environment.

After all, 70% of all Germans are now in favor of a more environmentally friendly Christmas. So something is happening under the Christmas tree.

"However, it does little good to think about sustainability only at Christmas," the environmental psychologist Karen Hamann told ARD. "We should try to reduce our climate-damaging behavior throughout the year from areas such as air travel, mobility, energy and nutrition," she said. "On the other hand, we shouldn't condemn ourselves over every little thing either."

Silvia Meier agrees. And that's why she has already picked out her grandma's recipe for the traditional roast goose, as she does every year. "Maybe not entirely climate-friendly," she says, "but my family is already looking forward to it." Except her daughter Antonia, who gets to enjoy vegan tofu.

 This article was originally written in German.

Insects: The new food?

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Film still from the Penny ad 'The Rift' with an older woman and younger boy sitting across from each other

Germany's supermarkets release emotional ads during Christmas

Germany's supermarkets release emotional ads during Christmas

For years, companies have been producing touching Christmas commercials, reaching millions of people. But the approach is not entirely altruistic.
LifestyleDecember 21, 2022
A silhouette of a cross.

The main differences between Catholics and Protestants

The main differences between Catholics and Protestants

They worship the same God, but the principles of their faith are different, even at Christmas: An overview of the differences in faith between Protestant and Catholic Christians.
Culture6 hours ago
Made in Germany, Sendung 21.06.2022

Designing the perfectly green animal

Designing the perfectly green animal

We selectively breed dairy cows for more milk and pigs with extra ribs, and genetically engineer salmon to make them grow faster. Could genetic engineering make meat, milk and dairy more sustainable? And just because we can do it – should we?
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 20, 202207:57 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

French police and firefighters secure a street after gunshots were fired killing two people

Paris shooting kills 3, suspected gunman arrested

Crime3 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A giraffe looks at the camera

Protecting Rwanda's Akagera National Park

Protecting Rwanda's Akagera National Park

Nature and EnvironmentDecember 23, 202205:45 min
More from Africa

Asia

An India health worker injects a measles and rubella (MR) vaccine to a student

India: Mumbai races to halt measles outbreak

India: Mumbai races to halt measles outbreak

Health4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Hesse police badge and smartphone showing the Palantir search for people and cars

Germany: Police surveillance software a legal headache

Germany: Police surveillance software a legal headache

Human RightsDecember 22, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Presents under a Christmas tree

5 ways to a sustainable Christmas

5 ways to a sustainable Christmas

Nature and Environment7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Two nuns stand in front of a manger scene

Bethlehem is ready for its long Christmas season

Bethlehem is ready for its long Christmas season

Politics4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants wait to enter a shelter at the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas

El Paso overflowing with migrants

El Paso overflowing with migrants

MigrationDecember 21, 202202:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Kylian Mbappe hugs Lionel Messi

Post-World Cup ugliness between Argentina and France

Post-World Cup ugliness between Argentina and France

Soccer23 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage