German woman wins ultra-distance cycling event

Fiona Kolbinger has become the first woman to win the Transcontinental Race outright. The annual mixed event covers 4,000 kilometers between Bulgaria and France.
German ultra-distance cyclist Fiona Kolbinger on Tuesday scored first place after cycling up to 17 hours a day across Europe between the Bulgarian town of Burgas and Brest, France.
The 24-year-old from Heidelberg, who studies cancer research, traversed at least seven countries and four checkpoints, including the Col du Galibier in the French Alps. She completed the course in a total of 10 days 2 hours and 48 minutes.
"I am so happy to win. I was targeting the women's podium, I didn't think I could win the whole race," said Kolbinger.
Self-supported race
During the 4,000 kilometers (2,485 miles) riders are required to plan, research and navigate the route themselves — passing through designated checkpoints en route. They also carry and consume what they can find and choose when and where to rest.
Participants race as solo male and females as well as in pairs. The remaining ultra-cyclists are expected in Brest by August 15.
Kolbinger, a cancer researcher by profession, had led the race from the third day.
