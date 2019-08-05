 German woman wins ultra-distance cycling event | News | DW | 06.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German woman wins ultra-distance cycling event

Fiona Kolbinger has become the first woman to win the Transcontinental Race outright. The annual mixed event covers 4,000 kilometers between Bulgaria and France.

German ultra cyclist Fiona Kolbinger in Brest (Getty Images/AFP/F. Tanneau)

German ultra-distance cyclist Fiona Kolbinger on Tuesday scored first place after cycling up to 17 hours a day across Europe between the Bulgarian town of Burgas and Brest, France.

The 24-year-old from Heidelberg, who studies cancer research, traversed at least seven countries and four checkpoints, including the Col du Galibier in the French Alps. She completed the course in a total of 10 days 2 hours and 48 minutes.

"I am so happy to win. I was targeting the women's podium, I didn't think I could win the whole race," said Kolbinger.

Self-supported race

During the 4,000 kilometers (2,485 miles) riders are required to plan, research and navigate the route themselves — passing through designated checkpoints en route. They also carry and consume what they can find and choose when and where to rest.

Participants race as solo male and females as well as in pairs. The remaining ultra-cyclists are expected in Brest by August 15.

Kolbinger, a cancer researcher by profession, had led the race from the third day. 

kw/msh (AFP, dpa)

Watch video 04:24

Trial Bike World Champion Kenny Belaey

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht dies after Poland crash

Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht has died in hospital after crashing at the Tour of Poland, his team says. The 22-year-old was named most promising youngster in a warm-up event before this year's Tour de France. (05.08.2019)  

Michael Goolaerts' death raises question as to why so many cyclists suffer heart attacks

Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts, who died of cardiac arrest during the Paris-Roubaix race, was just the latest rider to die of a heart attack. Why does this happens to so many young riders in prime physical shape. (10.04.2018)  

Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts dies after Paris-Roubaix race

The young cyclist was participating in the daylong Paris-Roubaix race when he collapsed and became unresponsive. His team Veranda's Willems-Crelan Cycling said Michael Goolaerts was with his family when he died. (09.04.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trial Bike World Champion Kenny Belaey  

Related content

Polen-Rundfahrt 2019 - 1. Etappe Krakow - Krakow | Bjorg Lambrecht

Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht dies after Poland crash 05.08.2019

Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht has died in hospital after crashing at the Tour of Poland, his team says. The 22-year-old was named most promising youngster in a warm-up event before this year's Tour de France.

Tour de France 2019 | Gelbes Trikot | Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal writes Tour de France history 27.07.2019

It's over. Egan Bernal has become the first Colombian to win the Tour de France. But that's not all the young rider has achieved; he also joins a very select group of cyclists.

Tour de France 2019 | 19. Etappe Abbruch

Tour de France: Confusion and chaos as extreme weather halts race 26.07.2019

Hail, flooding, mudslides: The 19th stage was chaotic and aborted prematurely. Egan Bernal seized the yellow jersey, and Thibaut Pinot was forced to retire — but this stage will be remembered for the adverse conditions.

Advertisement