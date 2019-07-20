German woman arrested for 'Islamic State' membership

Federal prosecutors have charged the wife of an alleged IS fighter with terrorism, war crimes and weapons offenses.
A German woman has been arrested on charges of membership in the "Islamic State" (IS) terrorist group, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Authorities said Sibel H., whose last name was not provided in line with Germany's privacy laws, traveled to Syria with her husband in 2016 to join IS and later stayed in Iraq.
Read more: Widow of prominent IS terrorist reportedly living quiet life in Germany
They allege she and her husband lived in homes confiscated by IS from civilians who fled, and she took care of the household so her husband "could be fully available" to IS.
The suspect was captured by Iraqi Kurdish forces in 2017 as the IS territorial "caliphate" collapsed.
Read more: Germany loses track of 160 'Islamic State' supporters
Prosecutors said Sibel H. also faces war crimes and weapons charges.
No information was provided about her husband.
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Germany has started repatriating the children of jailed "Islamic State" fighters from conflict zones the Middle East. European countries are grappling with how to handle returning foreign fighters and their families. (05.04.2019)
From a military point of view, the "Islamic State" has been defeated in the Middle East. However, the group remains a dangerous terrorist organization in the West, warns Germany's domestic intelligence agency. (13.05.2019)
About 1,000 Germans traveled to the Middle East to join the 'Islamic State' after 2013. A third of them have since returned to Germany. Some died on the battlefield, others are in prison, but many appear to be missing. (23.06.2019)
German citizen Omaima A. went to Syria, joined the Islamic State group and married late terrorist Denis Cuspert. Now that same woman seemingly lives a quiet life in Germany, as a Lebanese reporter has uncovered. (16.04.2019)
Members of the Yazidi minority in Germany are taking the federal government to court. They say Berlin isn't doing enough to bring German "Islamic State" supporters captured in Syria to justice. (29.05.2019)