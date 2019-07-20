German woman arrested for 'Islamic State' membership

A German woman has been arrested on charges of membership in the "Islamic State" (IS) terrorist group, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Authorities said Sibel H., whose last name was not provided in line with Germany's privacy laws, traveled to Syria with her husband in 2016 to join IS and later stayed in Iraq.

They allege she and her husband lived in homes confiscated by IS from civilians who fled, and she took care of the household so her husband "could be fully available" to IS.

The suspect was captured by Iraqi Kurdish forces in 2017 as the IS territorial "caliphate" collapsed.

Prosecutors said Sibel H. also faces war crimes and weapons charges.

No information was provided about her husband.

