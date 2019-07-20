 German woman arrested for ′Islamic State′ membership | News | DW | 07.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German woman arrested for 'Islamic State' membership

Federal prosecutors have charged the wife of an alleged IS fighter with terrorism, war crimes and weapons offenses.

Islamic State flag (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hussein)

A German woman has been arrested on charges of membership in the "Islamic State" (IS) terrorist group, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.  

Authorities said Sibel H., whose last name was not provided in line with Germany's privacy laws, traveled to Syria with her husband in 2016 to join IS and later stayed in Iraq.

Read more: Widow of prominent IS terrorist reportedly living quiet life in Germany

They allege she and her husband lived in homes confiscated by IS from civilians who fled, and she took care of the household so her husband "could be fully available" to IS.

The suspect was captured by Iraqi Kurdish forces in 2017 as the IS territorial "caliphate" collapsed.

Read more: Germany loses track of 160 'Islamic State' supporters 

Prosecutors said Sibel H. also faces war crimes and weapons charges.

No information was provided about her husband.

Watch video 42:36

DocFilm - Rojava - Northern Syria: The Kurds between Conflict and Democracy

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Germany brings home 'Islamic State' children from Iraq

Germany has started repatriating the children of jailed "Islamic State" fighters from conflict zones the Middle East. European countries are grappling with how to handle returning foreign fighters and their families. (05.04.2019)  

German intelligence agency warns of 'Islamic State' attacks

From a military point of view, the "Islamic State" has been defeated in the Middle East. However, the group remains a dangerous terrorist organization in the West, warns Germany's domestic intelligence agency. (13.05.2019)  

Germany loses track of 160 'Islamic State' supporters

About 1,000 Germans traveled to the Middle East to join the 'Islamic State' after 2013. A third of them have since returned to Germany. Some died on the battlefield, others are in prison, but many appear to be missing. (23.06.2019)  

Widow of prominent IS terrorist reportedly living quiet life in Germany

German citizen Omaima A. went to Syria, joined the Islamic State group and married late terrorist Denis Cuspert. Now that same woman seemingly lives a quiet life in Germany, as a Lebanese reporter has uncovered. (16.04.2019)  

Germany is failing to prosecute IS foreign fighters, Yazidis accuse

Members of the Yazidi minority in Germany are taking the federal government to court. They say Berlin isn't doing enough to bring German "Islamic State" supporters captured in Syria to justice. (29.05.2019)  

Will IS fighters face an international court in Iraq?

Calls for an international tribunal to prosecute "Islamic State" fighters are growing louder ahead of an EU meeting. European states, including Germany, refuse to bring some of their citizens-turned-militants home. (06.06.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

DocFilm - Rojava - Northern Syria: The Kurds between Conflict and Democracy  

Related content

Syrien Scharfschütze des IS

US: New York man charged with training 'Islamic State' members 20.07.2019

A 42-year-old former New York resident who was a sniper for the "Islamic State" has been detained without bail. He faces terrorism charges for attempting to recruit and train members for the militant group.

Traumazentrum im Irak

Germany pursues justice for survivors of Yazidi genocide 03.08.2019

The extremist group "Islamic State" attempted to wipe out the Yazidis. Many thousands died, and survivors tell horrific tales of abuse and enslavement. Now, German investigators have taken up the fight for justice.

Terrorprozess gegen Syrien-Rückkehrer in Frankfurt

Germany loses track of 160 'Islamic State' supporters 23.06.2019

About 1,000 Germans traveled to the Middle East to join the 'Islamic State' after 2013. A third of them have since returned to Germany. Some died on the battlefield, others are in prison, but many appear to be missing.

Advertisement