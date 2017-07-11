German weapons exports hit record with bumper Egypt sales

Arms sales to Egypt boosted Germany's weapons exports to record levels in 2021, according to government figures released on Monday.
Preliminary figures from the Economic Affairs and Climate Action Ministry show that Germany exported arms worth €9.35 billion euros ($10.65 billion) last year — 61% up on 2020.
The previous record was about €8 billion in 2019, with only €5.82 billion worth exported during 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Where are the weapons going?
Arms exports with a volume of €3.4 billion had been made to EU countries, NATO partners and NATO-equivalent-status countries (Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland and Japan).
About €5.95 billion went to so-called third countries not included in that list. Of those, by far the highest spender was Egypt, to which some €4.34 billion of goods — principally air defense systems and maritime equipment — were exported.
Human rights activists accuse the Egyptian government of serious rights abuses and involvement in both the conflicts in Yemen and Libya.
The top 10 countries buying arms from Germany in 2021 are: Egypt (€4.33 billion), the United States (€1.01 billion), the Netherlands (€821 million), Singapore (€630 million), Australia (€264 million), the United Kingdom (€226 million), South Korea (€187 million), Austria (€170 million), Brazil (€144 million) and Switzerland (€137 million).
Stricter export controls planned
The Economy Ministry, which has been led by Green Party co-leader Robert Habeck since December, said the previous grand coalition government of the Social Democrats and Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives was principally responsible.
According to the ministry, a tougher line on where and which weapons would be exported was envisaged under the current government.
"This federal government sees a restrictive approach to arms exports and will, in accordance with the guiding principles in the coalition agreement, develop an export control law," the ministry said in a statement alongside the figures.
Since the new government took office on December 8, licenses worth about €309 million euros have been granted.
Last-minute granting of licenses
It was revealed in December that the previous government had approved arms exports worth €4.91 billion in its last nine days alone, including several with Egypt.
At that time, it was acting as a caretaker government and not required to make far-reaching political decisions.
Then Economy Minister Peter Altmaier sent a letter about the deals on December 7 to Bundestag President Bärbel Bas, one day before the swearing-in of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The weapons agreements disclosed in the letter include the delivery of three MEKO A-200 EN frigates to Egypt from Kiel-based Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, along with 16 air defense systems from Diehl Defense, which is located in the southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg.
A sale of a type 218 G submarine to Singapore from Twas also divulged in the letter.
Social Democrat Scholz, as then finance minister, would have been involved in the decision, alongside Merkel and six other leaders of departments responsible for approving sensitive arms exports.
Whether Scholz involved his current coalition partners — the Greens and the FDP — in the last-minute approvals was still unclear, the DPA news agency reported on Tuesday.
rc/wmr (dpa, AP)
-
Technologies that revolutionized warfare
AI: 'Third revolution in warfare'
Over 100 AI experts have written to the UN asking them to ban lethal autonomous weapons — those that use AI to act independently. No so-called "killer robots" currently exist, but advances in artificial intelligence have made them a real possibility. Experts said these weapons could be "the third revolution in warfare," after gunpowder and nuclear arms.
-
Technologies that revolutionized warfare
Gunpowder
The "first revolution in warfare" was invented by the Chinese, who started using the black substance between the 10th and 12th centuries to propel projectiles in simple guns. It gradually spread to the Middle East and Europe in the following two centuries. Once perfected, firearms using gunpowder proved to be far more lethal than the traditional bow and arrow.
-
Technologies that revolutionized warfare
Artillery
The invention of gunpowder also introduced artillery pieces to the battlefield. Armies started using basic cannons in the 16th century to fire heavy metal balls at opposing infantrymen and breach defensive walls around cities and fortresses. Far more destructive field guns were invented in the 19th century and went on to wreak havoc in the battlefields of World War I.
-
Technologies that revolutionized warfare
Machine guns
Guns that fire multiple rounds in rapid succession were invented in the late 19th century and immediately transformed the battlefield. Machine guns, as they came to be known, allowed soldiers to mow down the enemy from a protected position. The weapon's grisly effectiveness became all too clear in WWI as both sides used machine guns to wipe out soldiers charging across no man's land.
-
Technologies that revolutionized warfare
Warplanes
Military thinkers did not ignore the invention of the first airplane in 1903. Six years later, the US military bought the first unarmed military aircraft, the 1909 Wright Military Flyer. Inventors experimented with more advanced fighter and bomber aircraft in the following years. Both became standard features in many of the national air forces established by the end of WWI.
-
Technologies that revolutionized warfare
Mechanization
Armies had traditionally used soldiers and horses to fight and transport military equipment. But around WWI, they started using more machines such as tanks and armored vehicles. Faster and more destructive armies were the result. Nazi Germany put this new form of "mechanized warfare" to destructive effect in WWII using an attack strategy known as "Blitzkrieg" ("lightning war").
-
Technologies that revolutionized warfare
Missiles
Although artillery was effective, it had a relatively limited range. The missile's invention in WWII suddenly allowed an army to strike a target hundreds of kilometers away. The first missile — the German V-2 — was relatively primitive, but it laid the foundation for the development of guided cruise missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) capable of carrying nuclear warheads.
-
Technologies that revolutionized warfare
Jet engine
Jet aircraft first saw action alongside traditional propeller airplanes at the end of WWII. Jet engines dramatically increased an aircraft's speed, allowing it to reach a target quicker and making it far harder for an adversary to shoot it down. After WWII, military reconnaissance planes were developed that could fly higher than 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) and faster than the speed of sound.
-
Technologies that revolutionized warfare
Nuclear weapons
The "second revolution in warfare" announced its horrific arrival on August 6, 1945 when the US dropped the first nuclear bomb — "Little Boy" — on the city of Hiroshima in Japan, killing between 60,000 and 80,000 people instantly. In the Cold War that followed, the US and Soviet Union developed thousands of even more destructive warheads and raised the specter of a devastating nuclear war.
-
Technologies that revolutionized warfare
Digitization
Recent decades have witnessed the ever more prevalent use of computers to conduct war. The devices made military communication quicker and easier and radically improved the precision and efficiency of many weapons. Armed forces have recently focused on developing cyber warfare capabilities to defend national infrastructure and attack foreign adversaries in cyberspace.
Author: Alexander Pearson