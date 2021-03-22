 German water idioms in honor of World Water Day | Meet the Germans | DW | 22.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Meet the Germans

German water idioms in honor of World Water Day

Wash your hands — hand hygiene has turned out to be essential during the COVID pandemic. Water imagery also plays a role in quirky everyday German idioms.

Symbolbild | Wasseroberfläche

March 22 is World Water Day, as it has been every year since 1993. It is one of the many annual United Nations observance days, along with international days marking Braille, radio, poetry and jazz to migratory birds and bees.

In 2021, the World Water Day organization has asked people to share their "stories, thoughts and feelings about water."

"By recording — and celebrating — all the different ways water benefits our lives, we can value water properly and safeguard it effectively for everyone," the organization says on its website.

Water is so fundamental that water imagery has of course entered the language. For entertaining German water-related idioms and phrases, click through the picture gallery above.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on:

You TubeInstagram and at dw.com/meetthegermans.

Advertisement

Film

Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan honored with international film archive prize

Legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan has been honored with the FIAF award for his contribution to preserving international film heritage.  

Culture

A row of books on a shelf, including Goethe's Faust.

'Poetry is one of the oldest cultural forms of humankind'

March 21 is World Poetry Day: "Poetry has been alive and kicking since its birth over 5,000 years ago," says the director of Berlin's House for Poetry.  

Music

Ausstellung Hits & Hymnen. Der Klang der Zeitgeschichte

'Wind of Change': Germany's history in songs

Music makes people happy, it has the power to move the masses. But some pop and rock songs have also made history, as a new exhibition in Bonn shows.  

Arts.21

EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS | Collage, digital artwork by the American artist Beeple

Non-fungible tokens: Art in the digital market

Pixels that sell for 58 million euros! For the first time Christie's auctioned non-fungible token art. The buyer receives a certificate, and that's it! Thanks to COVID, the digital world is in hyper-drive. Will NFTs and crypto art conquer the market?  

Culture

Young woman sitting on a tall stack of books with an opened laptop.

World Poetry Day: How the art form is going digital

US poet Amanda Gorman wowed the world with her impressive inaugural recitation in January. Now, we take a closer look at the modern pull of this literary form.  