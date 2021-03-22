German water idioms in honor of World Water Day

March 22 is World Water Day, as it has been every year since 1993. It is one of the many annual United Nations observance days, along with international days marking Braille, radio, poetry and jazz to migratory birds and bees.

In 2021, the World Water Day organization has asked people to share their "stories, thoughts and feelings about water."

"By recording — and celebrating — all the different ways water benefits our lives, we can value water properly and safeguard it effectively for everyone," the organization says on its website.

Water is so fundamental that water imagery has of course entered the language. For entertaining German water-related idioms and phrases, click through the picture gallery above.

